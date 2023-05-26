2023 Oakdale Graduation
Buy Now

Cayla Otto and Emily Novak raise their arms high in celebration as they exit the 2023 Oakdale High School graduation ceremony held at Mount St. Mary’s University Friday morning.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Many high school graduation speeches focus on the future, on making plans for the weeks and months and years ahead. 

But as she spoke to the Oakdale High School class of 2023, Indya Brown emphasized the present.

In Photos: 2023 Oakdale High School Graduation

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags