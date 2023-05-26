Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
In her speech, Brown warned the graduates that while dreams can provide motivation, they can also produce undue stress.
It's not that she doesn't have dreams: Oakdale Principal Bill Caulfield said Brown was planning to study biomedical science and eventually enroll in medical school, aiming to reduce the disproportionately high maternal death rates that plague Black women.
But fixating on a far-off goal like that can come at the expense of enjoying each day as it comes, Brown said.
"Appreciate where you are and how far you've come," she said.
For some Oakdale seniors, it was hard to wrap their minds around the fact that high school was over.
Shortly before she walked across the stage, Emma Chang said the reality of the moment hadn't really set in yet.
It would probably hit her next week, she said, when she wasn't getting ready for school in the mornings.
Chang, who will attend the University of Maryland to study bioengineering, said she would miss her teachers and friends.
She was covered in colorful regalia on Friday — sporting cords, medals and pins for participating in mock trial, student government, and the honors societies for art, dance, science and English.
Still, she was excited to have more freedom once she enrolled in college.
"You stop doing things because you have to," she said, "and you start doing things because you want to."
Will Rodriguez said he hoped to play basketball at a community college after graduation. His favorite memory from Oakdale was being a part of the state-championship basketball team his junior year, he said.
Asked what he would say if he could go back and offer advice to his freshman self, Rodriguez had a simple answer.
"Don't procrastinate so much," he said.
Gwen Ladd's answer to the same question echoed the themes of Brown's speech.
She said she would tell her younger self to "slow down and take it all in."
"Don't rush it," she said. "It goes by so fast."
Ladd plans to play Division I soccer at Morehead State University in Kentucky, and said she's overwhelmed about the idea of being far from home.
Like Rodriguez, her favorite Oakdale memories revolved around sports: She reminisced about Friday-night football games and hearing the cheers of her classmates from the soccer field.
The class of 2023 faced its fair share of challenges, several students said.
But during his remarks, graduate Robert Walker said struggling through virtual learning made students "more resilient and more self aware."
"Five days a week for four years, we got up," he said. "We showed up."
Before presenting students with their diplomas, Caulfield told the thousands of family members gathered in Knott Arena that once the final graduate had been recognized, he wanted them to cheer louder than any of the other school communities had that week.
"I want to break the decibel record in this building," he said.
As the graduates tossed their caps into the air, the roar from the crowd was deafening.