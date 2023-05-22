Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Before leading a line of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School seniors into a Mount St. Mary’s University gym on Monday, Class of 2023 President Meredith Fitz-Enz admitted to being “very nervous” about the welcoming speech she was about to give before fellow graduates and their friends and family.
She has performed for most of her life in dance and in the school’s color guard, but public speaking was not something she was used to.
Headed to the Florida Institute of Technology to study genomics and molecular genetics, Fitz-Enz said she hadn’t really processed that her high school life was about to end.
“I feel like it hasn’t hit me yet. But I’m sure it will, eventually,” she said.