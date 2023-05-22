2023 TJ Graduation - caps
Caps fly as Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Class of 2023 celebrates its graduation Monday at Mount St. Mary’s University.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Before leading a line of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School seniors into a Mount St. Mary’s University gym on Monday, Class of 2023 President Meredith Fitz-Enz admitted to being “very nervous” about the welcoming speech she was about to give before fellow graduates and their friends and family.

She has performed for most of her life in dance and in the school’s color guard, but public speaking was not something she was used to.

