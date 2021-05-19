There was plenty of dancing at Rock Creek School on Wednesday, as the school’s graduating students celebrated the end of their public school careers.
The chicken dance was the popular choice, and the ceremony ended with all seven Rock Creek graduates standing up and shimmying. Even some school staff and FCPS officials, including Superintendent Terry Alban, joined in.
It was a bittersweet day for graduates and their families, many of whom have spent a decade or more at the school, which provides special education to Frederick County students with severe intellectual, physical, emotional, hearing, visual and learning disabilities, from ages 3 to 21.
This year’s graduation ceremony at Rock Creek was special not only because it was the first one during a global pandemic, but also because this year’s seven students are the last that will graduate from the Waverley Drive building.
This summer the school, which was built in 1972, will be torn down. Rock Creek School will move into a new building in Walkersville in August.
“This year, in particular, since this is the last class to graduate from this location, it marks the end of an era, so to speak,” said Rock Creek Principal Katie Buckley in an email. “While there may be a sense of sadness in leaving our familiar home, we are also looking forward to having updated, modernized facilities that are so needed.”
Amy Larman’s son Cody graduated on Wednesday after spending 14 years at Rock Creek. Larman said graduation is an exciting day but also a sad one — she is losing a place that has become a second home to both her and Cody.
“It’s an amazing place ... you can send your kid and you know he’s going to be taken care of and he comes home happy. I couldn’t have asked for a better place for him,” she said.
Cody loves to be around people and is a jokester, according to almost everyone at Rock Creek School. His nickname is Charmin Larman. Because Cody is non-verbal, his mom said having a school and people she can trust has been a huge relief.
Maria Gomez, the mother of another graduate, Brayan Pineda, shared similar feelings. Pineda has been at Rock Creek for four years. Coming to the school changed his life, Gomez said, and it’s been a wonderful experience for her and her family.
“I was valued as a human … and it was different here. He went through a lot of change that was good,” she said.
Many of the graduates will now move on to adult day programs such as those at the Arc of Frederick County.
The past year was a tough one for the graduates and the school as they juggled service needs with virtual learning.
Parents also got involved more than ever in their child’s education and were supported every step of the way, Buckley said.
“It was phenomenal to witness the strong family and school connections that were made this year as teaching necessitated a working partnership with parents and/or caregivers,” she said. “We offered several parent Google meets throughout the year just to check in and be a listening ear for parents who needed the support of the school team and other parents.”
Buckley added that lots of teacher collaboration and creativity came together to give Rock Creek students everything they needed, both academically and socially.
“We strived to keep our beloved traditions alive with the creation of several drive-by events for the holidays that families participated in and enjoyed. School dances were another event that were widely popular and fun in the virtual environment,” Buckley said. “It was amazing what we could accomplish when we put our heads together and problem solved.”
