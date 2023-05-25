Saint John's Catholic Prep Graduation
Saint John's Catholic Prep graduate Antonio Perez Jr. takes a selfie with Head of School Will Knotek as he receives his diploma at the school during commencement Thursday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Juliana Workman was calm and collected as she stood in her cap and gown on Thursday, minutes before her graduation ceremony.

But the day before, the Saint John's Catholic Prep student was emotional. She arrived at the school for a rehearsal, and was greeted by her entire lacrosse team — a group of girls she described as being like sisters to her, and which includes no other seniors.

