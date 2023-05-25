Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Juliana Workman was calm and collected as she stood in her cap and gown on Thursday, minutes before her graduation ceremony.
But the day before, the Saint John's Catholic Prep student was emotional. She arrived at the school for a rehearsal, and was greeted by her entire lacrosse team — a group of girls she described as being like sisters to her, and which includes no other seniors.
Seeing them reminded her of her imminent departure from the school where she spent the last four years.
"It was such a weird feeling," Workman said. "I felt this weird disconnection from them for the first time."
Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.
