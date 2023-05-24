Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Catoctin High School seniors pose for a selfie as they gather before the start of the graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning. From left, Courtney Wresche, Molly Parsons, Phoenix Moore, Ciera Davis-Blum and Skyla Smith.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Staff photo by Bill Green
Logan Bingham examines the diploma he just received during the 2023 Catoctin High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Morgan Ridenour, left and Cait Werlang make last-minute adjustments before the start of the the 2023 Catoctin High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Emily Burrier, left and Madelyn Greco sing "You Raise Me Up" during the 2023 Catoctin High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
Seniors stand for the national anthem at the start of the 2023 Catoctin High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning.
Staff photo by Bill Green
The AMVETS Post 7 color honor guard from Thurmont presents the colors at the start of the 2023 Catoctin High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning.
