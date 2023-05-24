2023 Catoctin Graduation
Catoctin High School seniors pose for a selfie as they gather before the start of the graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University on Wednesday morning. From left, Courtney Wresche, Molly Parsons, Phoenix Moore, Ciera Davis-Blum and Skyla Smith.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Helen Hochschild chose a unique phrase when asked what had been on her mind during the waning days of her high school career.

It's felt like "temporal whiplash," she said. She can't figure out where the years went.

In Photos: 2023 Catoctin High School Graduation