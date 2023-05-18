Breana Lamar led the processions of green caps and gowns into Frederick Community College’s Athletic Center on Thursday.
Like many other graduates celebrating the culmination of their academic accomplishments, Lamar became the first person in her family to get a college degree.
Due to medical reasons, Lamar, 29, said it took 11 years to get her associate’s degree in health and exercise sciences, she said. There were obstacles, hurdles and doubters, but she knew she would keep pushing.
“I passed this semester with all A's and B's, with a 3.3 GPA,” she said. “It’s never too late and never take no for an answer. Anything is possible.”
About 863 Frederick Community College graduates, ranging from 17 to 72 years old, made the same journey. Graduates walked across the stage to shake hands and get their certificates.
Their stories were ones of triumph and success, FCC President Annesa Cheek said. Many graduates didn’t have the easiest or clearest path to a college degree, but they got it done anyway, she said.
“You prioritized your personal spending to make sure you could cover your educational expenses," she said. "You found ways to sneak in a nap because you were so exhausted from the day to day you work. Through the hardships of transportation and child care and food and housing insecurity, you make something wonderful happen in your life.”
At 46, Amy Hasselhoff was finally getting her nursing degree.
She was accepted into FCC’s nursing program back in 1998, but had to back out after her sister became ill, she said. Her sister died of brain cancer, she said.
Even through the grieving, and her own life unfolding, she never lost the desire to become a nurse and help.
"I always wanted to be a nurse," she said.
She's now a wound care nurse at Citizens Nursing Home in Frederick. It's never too late, she said.
While some topped off their education at a later age, other graduates got an early start to their bright futures. So early in fact, they were graduating college before graduating high school.
Those graduates were part of the Early College program at FCC, and became full-time students at FCC in their junior year of high school. There were students from Oakdale, Frederick and Brunswick high schools.
Though the graduates go to different schools, the program made them great friends, perhaps even for life, Hisham Zafar Virk said.
Virk was graduating with a cybersecurity degree, and plans to attend Towson University in the fall.
The Early College graduates all have future plans, like going to Columbia University, becoming astronauts and going to medical school. They've worked hard to get to this point, he said.
"This is really that congratulatory moment when you understand that you really did this," he said. "You should be happy for yourself and know that you shouldn't be afraid of change and the next thing is always gonna be better than what you're doing right now."
Congratulations! Good fortune on all your future endeavors. We’re all counting on you to change the world for the better.
