Each year, seniors at Tuscarora High School pull pranks during their last-ever day of high school classes.
This year, that day was set to coincide with a possible visit from the governor.
Principal Lisa Smith said she was panicked when she realized. But the seniors cooperated, agreeing to move their prank day earlier in the week, she said.
"To me, this really illustrated a monumental shift," Smith told the students on Thursday. "It illustrates the pride and respect that you all have for yourselves and your school."
Not too much pride, though, to cover parts of the school building in toilet paper and seran wrap, or to use hot dogs to spell out "the class of 2023," or to place a "for sale" sign on the front door.
Benjamin Anspach plays the keyboard and sings "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen at the 2023 Tuscarora High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday morning.
Ivan Martinez waves his arms high in celebration as he and classmates exit the 2023 Tuscarora High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday morning.
Madison Roberts runs to greet a classmate at the conclusion of the 2023 Tuscarora High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday morning.
Skylar Davis sings the national anthem at the start of the 2023 Tuscarora High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday morning.
Graduates toss their mortarboards during the 2023 Tuscarora High School commencement held at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday morning.
Claire DeLauter hugs a classmate at the conclusion of the 2023 Tuscarora High School graduation held at Mount St. Mary’s University Thursday morning.
