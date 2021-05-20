Youth livestock events will once again be part of The Great Frederick Fair this September, though not under the banner of the 4-H.
Instead, the fair will offer an independent youth livestock show and sale this year, according to general manager Karen Nicklas. She emphasized the fair will still have its usual slate of offerings and is open to youth including 4-H members.
The change comes as Frederick County 4-H officials said they and fair officials failed to reach an agreement in planning their partnership for the 2021 event.
Instead, local 4-H will host a celebration during national 4-H week in October, according to a news release earlier this week. This event will become the "new home" of the 4-H cake auction, indoor project exhibits and hands-on activities, which will be open to all families.
In December, the fair board and staff chose to continue with the "Youth Show" title for 2021 while still inviting 4-H and FFA members to participate, according to Nicklas.
"The Fair historically calls our shows 4-H and FFA," Nicklas wrote in an email. "In 2020, we had to change the name and some administrative functions to host a 'Youth Show,' because at that time, both 4-H and FFA organizations were not able to host or participate in in-person events. The same 4-H/FFA leaders/volunteers were able to manage events, while working directly with the Fair administration to have a very successful youth livestock show in 2020."
Following the announcement of that decision, 4-H expressed interest in continuing to work with the fair, said Donielle Axline, principal agent associate of 4-H youth development at the University of Maryland Extension in Frederick.
"Frederick 4-H had hoped to work along with fair representatives to offer 4-H events in partnership with the fair as we have for many years," Axline wrote in an email.
4-H officials asked fair organizers to "provide in writing clearly defined opportunities for 4-H to partner to ensure adequate time and resources were available to fulfill our commitment to the partnership," Axline wrote. "Following a series of meetings with 4-H leadership, the Fair leadership was unable to clearly define the terms of 4-H participation for this September."
It appears efforts to reach a mutual agreement were unsuccessful.
"Ongoing dialogues and efforts were made with 4-H since December," Nicklas wrote. "In fact, as recent as last week, an update was sent to 4-H and the Fair was working to send additional documentation by this coming Friday."
Nicklas said all 4-H and FFA youth are still welcome and encouraged to participate in The Great Frederick Fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 25. Nicklas noted FFA is still partnering with the fair for the 2021 event.
Axline encouraged any youth interested in participating in The Great Frederick Fair to reach out to fair officials to learn about eligibility requirements.
Axline and Nicklas expressed hope that an agreement can be reached in the future.
