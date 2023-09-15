There was plenty of activity around the Frederick Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon, with the official start of The Great Frederick Fair.
The buildings at the fairgrounds on East Patrick Street opened to the public at 9 a.m. and judging for poultry, beef, and other events was underway, even as some vendors were still setting up tents and hammering stakes into the ground.
Golf carts zipped back and forth with people on a variety of assignments.
In the livestock area, goats, sheep, and other animals settled into their temporary homes for the week.
Emma-Lynn Christner, 8, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., dried her goat off with a large blow-dryer, preparing for a show on Saturday.
It was one of three shows that Christner would be showing animals in that day.
It will be her third year participating at the fair. While she likes showing her animals, she also likes the food and the rides, she said.
Nearby, the fair’s midway sat quietly waiting for the rides to begin. The Ferris wheel was still, the tilt-a-whirl yet un-whirled.
Everything kicked into gear late in the afternoon, as the midway opened for days of excitement and activity.
At one booth on Friday afternoon, Tony Papa sat quietly blowing up balloons for a booth at which fairgoers could toss a dart and pop a balloon to win a prize.
It was his 43rd year doing carnival work, he said.
His team goes out on the road from March to November, he said. Papa was counting the weeks until he could head back home to Raleigh, N.C.
In all his years, he’s always worked the booths, he said.
“I will never touch a ride in my life,” he said.
In one pavilion, John Miller and Jennifer Tafuro set up their display selling leather wallets, purses, and a variety of cowboy and other types of hats.
At 71, Miller said he does about eight events a year, but used to do about 15.
His group is based in southern Florida. Miller said they’ve been coming to The Great Frederick Fair for four or five years.
They usually do fairly well at the fair, but mainly keep coming back because it fits their schedule.
“They treat us nice here — that’s the main thing,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(1) comment
Quote from grizzled veteran:
"“I will never touch a ride in my life,” he said."
But you all go right ahead... [wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.