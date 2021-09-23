In 2016, Sam Brown was able to recapture a piece of his childhood.
The 1956 Ford Fairline sedan he bought was almost exactly like the first car he ever owned, the one he bought from his shop teacher at Middletown High School for $350.
The only difference was the original car was white, and the new one is black.
He joked that he would get around to painting it white one of these years.
Brown, of Burkittsville, like to take it out for a cruise every now and then.
“It's usually our Sunday car,” he said.
On Thursday, Brown brought it to the Parade of Antique Cars at the Great Frederick Fair, a gathering of antique and vintage vehicles.
It was the 50th annual parade at the fair after missing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After heavy rains on Wednesday, Thursday afternoon was a bright and cool fall day.
Near Brown's car, Chip Horn of Frederick stood next to his 1928 Model A Roadster pick-up.
His father bought it in 1962 for $1,800, and after eying it for much of his childhood and driving it to his last day of school in 1978, Chip got it in 1981.
But the transfer process took some time.
He joked that he's had half of the truck since he was 21, and all of it since he was 25.
He doesn't drive it a lot, but for an older vehicle, it's easy to get parts for, he said. The roadster came with some screwdrivers, a wrench and a jack, Horn said, and you can work on almost any part of the vehicle with them.
While today's cars are full of computers and sensors, not so with the older cars. Like the 1929 Ford Model A roadster that Ron Jenkins of New Market was driving Thursday.
“If it's got gas, a spark and water, that's all it needs,” he said.
The car belongs to his father, and they restored it together in 1998.
Don Jenkins, the father, said he liked the body lines of the car and it's easy to work on.
The father and son have restored a couple of cars, and Ron said it's a great way to spend time together.
“I didn't play any sports in high school," he said. "We just worked on cars.”
