The Great Frederick Fair's Farm and Garden Building opened to the public Saturday, giving visitors a chance to explore how agriculture works alongside the natural and human environments.
In the building's central aisle, award-winning fruits and vegetables on display include a 1,250-pound pumpkin, a 95-pound watermelon and a multicolored assortment of tomatoes and hot peppers.
Around the sides of the building, various agricultural organizations set up interactive displays. The Frederick County Beekeeping Association shows a colony of bees in an observation hive as part of its booth at the fair.
Kim Raide, the association's vice president and a beekeeper for seven years, said the bees freely fly in and out of the building through a small tube. When the bees arrive at the fair, they do "orientation flights" to learn the new area.
Raide said some people approach her booth with a fear of bees, but "once people see them in the hive and have experience with them, they realize that they're gentle and just doing what the bees do."
"What the bees do" includes pollinating plants and making honey and beeswax. The Frederick County Beekeeping Association booth was also a place where people could buy a range of bee products from 16 local beekeepers.
Across the aisle from the beekeepers, volunteers from local Grange groups demonstrated how to use a hand-crank corn sheller.
Brothers Maurice and Bob Wiles are members of the Linganore and Thurmont Grange chapters, respectively.
Maurice Wiles said the corn sheller they were using was from the 19th century, and plenty of them are still around today. He said that, while he grew up with machines like it, most people he encounters haven't seen them before.
Also on display at the fair's Farm and Garden Building are entries from the Spuddy Buddy potato-decorating contest and the related Pumpkin Pals contest. The award for the cutest spud went to an artist who constructed potato porcupines using toothpicks.
At the front of the building, the Frederick Bird Club offered resources for visitors looking to make their homes and gardens better places for wildlife to thrive, like literature on planting a "butterfly waystation" — a collection of flowers that serve as staple foods for monarchs and other key species.
The club was giving away free native plants for those who had the space. They also brought a backyard compost container and bird and bat boxes as examples of things homeowners can do to help the environment and agriculture alike.
