Boxcar Burgers, which has two brick-and-mortar locations, is at The Great Frederick Fair for the first time this year.

 Staff photo by Ceoli Jacoby

Local eatery Boxcar Burgers aims to support the county’s agricultural producers by grilling up locally sourced beef at this year’s Great Frederick Fair.

Boxcar Burgers has two brick-and-mortar locations — one on North East Street in Frederick and one on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick.

mikebinkley2022

Boxcar is delicious! They have the beets!

