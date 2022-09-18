FCSO vehicle

A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

 Courtesy of Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Two separate fights at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday led to the arrest of two minors, police said.

Police are charging a boy with second-degree assault and a girl with second-degree assault and resisting and interfering with an arrest, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

(3) comments

Plumbum
Plumbum

Children assaulting police officers. What on earth are they thinking. What makes them think they have the right to do that.

Report Add Reply
mgoose806

The Democratic Party

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The ones at the Capitol on 1/6/21? Oh, wait, those weren’t Democrats. Democrats aren’t violent or armed. Try again goose.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription