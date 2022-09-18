Two separate fights at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Saturday led to the arrest of two minors, police said.
Police are charging a boy with second-degree assault and a girl with second-degree assault and resisting and interfering with an arrest, a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the release, both are banned from returning to the Frederick Fairgrounds.
At around 10 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s office deputies were directing traffic at the main gate of The Great Frederick Fair when they saw a large group of youths begin to form inside Gate 1, the release said.
Deputies and fair security moved the group outside the gate and a fight ensued, the release said. While deputies tried to arrest the primary aggressor, a boy, the crowd interfered with the arrest.
A deputy used pepper spray on the interfering group, and the crowd dispersed, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell said during an interview Sunday. The boy was successfully detained, the release said.
Right after the crowd dispersed, another crowd began to form. Deputies and security were trying to keep the crowd away from the fair entrance, Wivell said. While doing so, a girl hit a deputy in the chest, the release said. Deputies arrested the girl and the crowd once again dispersed.
Both the boy and the girl were treated for the pepper spray, and there were no reported injuries, Wivell said.
The boy was taken to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center and then released to a guardian. The girl, meanwhile, was released to a guardian after her arrest.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(3) comments
Children assaulting police officers. What on earth are they thinking. What makes them think they have the right to do that.
The Democratic Party
The ones at the Capitol on 1/6/21? Oh, wait, those weren’t Democrats. Democrats aren’t violent or armed. Try again goose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.