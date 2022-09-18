In the third hour of cake auctioning, an auctioneer rattled off higher and higher numbers as price for Leah Carey’s spice cake continued to climb.
It broke $1,000. It reached $2,000. Within seconds, it was at $4,000. It climbed and climbed as two buyers topped the other. The final bid was $8,000.
At the Youth Cake and Baked Goods Auction Sunday night, children walked around the South Side Tire and Auto Beef Arena at The Great Frederick Fair with their homemade cakes and pies as they were auctioned off, with some going for eye-popping prices.
It’s Carey’s last year with 4-H and she’s leaving with a hefty record. Her spice cake won Grand Champion this year, and the 18-year-old won Grand Champion once before with a chocolate cake with white icing that sold for $5,700, she said. She also received the Reserve Grand Champion title three times.
She was excited with her win, especially since it was much more than her first Grand Champion auction.
“I went out with a bang,” she said.
About 200 cakes were auctioned off Sunday, which was a lot more compared to last year, Carrie Wivell Wolf, program coordinator for the fair, said. Last year they had about 135 cakes and baked goods, she said.
The fair even had to narrow their criteria for auctioned cakes and baked goods because of the high number, she said. The auction was only cakes and pies, while cookies and breads were sold separately in $25 and $45 lots.
The children got 10% of the money their baked delight sold for, and the rest of the money goes back to the fair for youth programs and scholarships, Wivell Wolf said.
Last year’s cake auction raised $48,000 which helped the fair give 10 youths scholarships for $1,000. They were aiming for the same amount this year.
A peach pie, baked by Cora Coblentz, sold for $2,000.
Whitney Krietz’s mother- and father-in-law, Kim and Charlie Krietz, were the ones who bought the peach pie. The Keeney family from South Mountain Collision and Auto Center helped them out, and they’ll be splitting the four-digit price, she said. It was all a family-friend effort for a good cause, she said.
“It’s just a really great thing to be able to have the cake auction to be able to support the kids and to be able to have the scholarships and future agriculture education comes from it,” she said.
Colin Arnold, 12, of Jefferson, won Junior Champion Pie with his grape pie. On Sunday, it was auctioned off for $450. He was very shocked when he won Junior Champion Pie, but he was feeling good with how much it was auctioned for.
“I made it last year and it did pretty well but… you don’t really hear grape pie a lot so not many people do it, so I tried it,” he said. “I’m happy it’s going to a fundraiser.”
Karren Sowell, 49, of Thurmont had a blue cart filled with baked goods. She had bought three cakes and a pie for about $1,000, she said. She and her husband would bring them to their jobs to share, she said, but she wasn’t done auctioning yet.
She still wanted to get a chocolate cake with chocolate and peanut butter icing that her manager’s niece made, which she did end up getting.
She’s been going to the fair and participating in its activities since she was 6, she said. She also baked cakes that were auctioned when she was younger and was a part of 4-H, she said.
Sowell said the purchases were, in part, a way to remember her mother, Barbara Mullen, who died recently. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Fair, she said, and they wanted to do what she would have done, Sowell said.
Buying all these cakes and pies as her way of giving back.
“It’s a family tradition for us, for our family to come out and support the kids,” she said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:
@clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.