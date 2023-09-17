Fair Art Auction
ABOVE: Sarah Steelman displays the third-place hat during the Mercer Family Vintage Art Auction at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Sunday. The hat was created by Faith Warner, with East Side Farm as the sponsor and Belleza Hair and Nail Studio as the downtown merchant. RIGHT: Artist Teresa Barker, left, and Kim Mercer of Keith Mercer Farming LLC pose with the first-place hat. The hat was created by Barker. It was purchased by Mercer for $1,500.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

An auction of custom-decorated cowboy hats raised more than $21,000 for agricultural education at the Great Frederick Fair on Sunday.

The first hat on the auction block was a white cowboy hat, with a model of a Great Frederick Fair building on the front and a silhouette of Frederick’s clustered spires along the top. Kim Mercer bought the hat for $1,500 on behalf of Keith Mercer Farming to kick off the Mercer Family Vintage Art Auction

