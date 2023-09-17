An auction of custom-decorated cowboy hats raised more than $21,000 for agricultural education at the Great Frederick Fair on Sunday.
The first hat on the auction block was a white cowboy hat, with a model of a Great Frederick Fair building on the front and a silhouette of Frederick’s clustered spires along the top. Kim Mercer bought the hat for $1,500 on behalf of Keith Mercer Farming to kick off the Mercer Family Vintage Art Auction
“It’s just fun. It’s a great opportunity to support the community,” Mercer said.
The hat’s artist, Teresa Barker, is Mercer’s friend, whom Mercer asked to create the hat.
Barker practices a pastime known as paper quilling, in which she curls strips of paper with a darning needle to create shapes, then glues the pieces together to create designs.
The hat took about 20 hours to create, Barker said. She said she had never made a hat before, and usually makes snowflake ornaments that she sells online.
She’s not sure if she’ll make any more hats, she said, although she thinks the experience has helped her get experience working on more three-dimensional projects in the future.
Brenda Main of Frederick said she wanted to buy a hat Sunday to support agricultural education.
Main said her family owns a dairy farm in the county, and she thinks that education is important in keeping agriculture alive in the county. She’s happy to see children coming to the fair each year and taking part in the different agricultural displays, she said.
David Hawkins of Hawkins Landscaping bought the hat that his company, which does the landscaping for the fairgrounds property, had sponsored.
Hawkins said he comes from a farming family, and has a grandson showing a steer at the fair for the first time this year.
“Just trying to keep the tradition going,” Hawkins said.
In 2022, the auction raised $20,000 for agricultural education. Since its inception in 2012, the annual auctions had raised a total of $110,000 before Sunday, according to fair manager Karen Nicklas.
