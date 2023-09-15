Along with a wide variety of food and dining options, The Great Frederick Fair offers a chance to try to various products of Frederick County’s diverse and growing craft beverage industry.
The county leads the state in the combined number of craft beverage facilities in Maryland, with 39 wineries, breweries, distilleries, meaderies, and cideries, according to the county’s Office of Economic Development.
The county has seen a 168% growth in the industry over the last eight years, through changes in state laws and other factors, Katie Stevens of the economic development office said Friday.
Distilleries were almost nonexistent in the county eight years ago, she said.
This year’s event featured 17 vendors, four more than last year, Stevens said.
The Homegrown Wineries, Breweries, and Distilleries Showcase in the fairgrounds’ Building 13 provides a chance to bring another piece of agriculture to the fair, she said.
Producers buy grain, fruit and other products from local farms, and often provide their used mash to farmers to feed their livestock, she said.
The community atmosphere is clear throughout the industry, said Jessica Callan, director of hospitality for Frederick’s Idiom Brewing Co.
The fair expo offers a chance to build camaraderie among people in the industry, and a chance to see everyone and try their products.
“We are definitely a community. Everybody is trying to be in it together,” Callan said.
Events like the fair expo offer a chance to put the community’s collaboration on display, said Jon Bruley of Smoketown Brewing Station in Brunswick.
If one business doesn’t have a certain beer on tap, they’ll direct a customer to someone who does.
“We try to be beer-positive,” Bruley said.
People tend to find a brewery or other business where they like the product or the atmosphere, but the fair also provides a chance for people to try something different, he said.
Casie Reber of Brewer’s Alley in Frederick said she loves getting to know other people in the local craft brewing scene and seeing their creativity.
Brewer’s Alley was one of the first members of the local craft beverage scene, so it’s cool to see how the industry has grown, she said.
“Every person in this building is such a talented brewer, and they make such great beers,” she said.
The fair expo lets newer businesses gain exposure to new customers.
Rosie Cheeks Distillery in Walkersville has been open for nearly two years, and this is its second year at the fair, said Jim Zumbrun, who does the distilling for the company.
He sat in front of a row of moonshine bottles, in flavors including key lime pie and cherry. Peach is the best seller, he said.
Corn for the moonshine is grown on their own 30-acre farm, and everything is processed there, Zumbrun said.
Last month, they shipped 6,000 jars of products to distributors, he said.
The fair is an attractive location because of the volume of people coming through, said Joe Roberts of Middletown’s Fordham Lee Distillery.
Their booth offered five brands of liqueurs, three types of bourbon, and a moonshine.
Along with local sales, they also ship products into Florida, Arkansas, and several other states, Roberts said.
Much like with the fair itself, the expo offers a chance for people in the craft beverage industry to catch up with each other, said Idiom’s Callan.
“We definitely are all about bring people together, and the fair is a great place for that,” she said.
