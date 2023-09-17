Grand Champion Cake
Buy Now

Violet Grossnickle, 10, walks with her grand champion cake during the Youth Cake and Baked Goods Auction at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Sunday. The winning bid on the cake came from Denny Ogg of D.W. Ogg Equipment Company, for $7100.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Two first-time entrants claimed the top prizes in the cake and pie contests at the annual youth baked goods contest at the Great Frederick Fair.

Violet Grossnickle, 10, of Walkersville, won the grand champion ribbon for her layer cake. Cora Coblentz, 15, of Thurmont, won the grand prize in the pie category with a berry pie.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription