Two first-time entrants claimed the top prizes in the cake and pie contests at the annual youth baked goods contest at the Great Frederick Fair.
Violet Grossnickle, 10, of Walkersville, won the grand champion ribbon for her layer cake. Cora Coblentz, 15, of Thurmont, won the grand prize in the pie category with a berry pie.
“I was blown out of the water,” Coblentz said of when she found out Saturday that her pie had won.
The pie was the first she had ever entered in the fair contest, although she’s no stranger to fair competition.
She also has cows and pigs entered in the livestock judging, and has entered goats, lambs, and turkeys in the past.
Coblentz said she finds baking soothing and enjoys making a wide variety of pies, cakes, cookies and bread.
“It’s very comforting,” she said.
Grossnickle said she has been baking for about a year, and enjoys making cookies and cupcakes.
She got into the hobby by watching the Food Network show “Kids Baking Championship.”
Like Coblentz, she’s a regular at the fair, with market steers, a hog and a meat turkey also entered this year.
While she was excited about her cake’s prize, she did have one small regret.
“It would have been nice to eat it,” she said.
Grossnickle’s cake sold for $7,100 to D.W. Ogg Equipment Co. at the fair’s annual Youth Cake and Baked Goods Auction.
Coblentz’s pie sold for $2,700 to Krietz Auto and Krietz Customs.
The auction features first- and second-place cakes and pies from the entrants in the fair’s contests, said Kitty McKenzie, supervisor of the Baked Goods category.
The contest gives 10% of the sales goes to the bakers, while the other 90% goes toward scholarships and agricultural education, McKenzie said.
The 151 entrants in this year’s contest is a pretty typical number, she said.
As usual, McKenzie said she was very impressed with the quality and diversity of the cakes and pies that were entered.
The fair’s mission is to promote agriculture and education for youth through entering livestock and other exhibitions, such as the cakes and pies, said Karen Nicklas, the fair’s general manager.
The fair is a way to promote agriculture and educate the public about its importance, Nicklas said.
