The scene was enough to make an insurance adjuster or driver's ed teacher break out in a cold sweat — twisted metal and burning rubber punctuated by violent crashes and failures to yield.
Tuesday night marked the festival of low-speed mayhem that is the annual demolition derby at The Great Frederick Fair.
Cars crashed and smashed into each other in front of a full grandstand, whose occupants oohed and ahhed with each collision, like a crowd cheering a big hit at a football game.
By the end of each round, vehicles' engines roared and occasionally flamed, as motors strained to move cars that had nothing left to give.
Some were able to drive off under their own power. But many required the help of forklifts or tow trucks to make it back to the pit area.
For several drivers, preparation for the derby was a continuation of decades of working on cars, time usually spent with friends and family.
Joe Greathouse of Hagerstown said he's been competing in derbies for 40 years, and got started by doing it with his father.
“He quit, and I started,” Greathouse said.
He was driving a 1992 Caprice wagon. He said station wagons make good derby cars because they can withstand a powerful impact in the back.
He modified the car and stripped it down, until it was basically just pedals and a steering wheel left inside.
The pastime is hard work, but worth it, he said.
“A lot of work, but it's a lot of fun. Destroy a car for nothing,” he said.
Greathouse said he knows a lot of the other drivers.
They socialize while they're getting their cars ready, and shake hands when it's over, but it's every one for themself on the track, he said.
Bill Chilson of Middletown, Delaware, was running in his first derby in 22 years.
He'd competed in plenty when he was younger, out in Ohio and around Pittsburgh.
Now, his son is into the sport. Chilson decided to get back into it.
“It's an itch I had to scratch,” he said.
The strategy is pretty simple.
“You've just gotta keep your motor running, that's all,” he said.
He was running in a 1974 Buick. Like the other cars, it's windows were removed and stripped down to the bare essentials.
What makes it a good demolition derby car?
“Because it's a '74 Buick,” he said.
Justin Morgan of Fairplay was driving a 2003 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor.
This is Morgan's 13th year driving in derbies. He said his family has been competing since the 1970s.
He grew up working on cars with his father, his brother, his uncle, and cousins.
The key is to try to use the back end of your car as much as possible, so the front end doesn't get too smashed up.
Good tires are important, too, he said — ones with an aggressive tread.
“That, and keep your cool,” Morgan said.
That can sometimes be easier said than done out on the track.
Getting the first smash out of the way is important, he said.
“Pretty much after the first hit, you know what you're going to do,” he said.
The competitions can be therapeutic, in a way, Chilson said before the competition.
“It's a lot of fun to go out there and take out some road rage,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.