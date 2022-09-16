A composting pilot program in the city of Frederick will be expanded from two Neighborhood Advisory Councils to four, after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday.
The city already operates a composting pilot program with Key City Compost in NACs 5 and 11. An additional $100,000 included in the fiscal 2023 budget will allow the program to be extended to single-family homes and townhouses in NACs 3 and 8, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.
Data collected during the program will allow the city to better understand how a program might operate citywide.
The staff is getting ready to do a mid-term report for the first two NACs. The report will be discussed at a workshop for the mayor and aldermen soon, said Jenny Willoughby, the city’s sustainability manager.
The new NACs were selected to get a more well-rounded look at the service, including some neighborhoods that will make up a larger percentage of the population as the city grows, according to the staff report.
Design of Golden Mile multimodal lane delayedA major transportation project on the west side of Frederick will take longer to design than planned.
Frederick’s aldermen on Thursday approved an extension of an agreement with the Maryland Department of Transportation to extend the timeline for design of a multimodal lane along the city’s Golden Mile until August 2024.
The plan would build a project along westbound U.S. 40 with a 12-foot-wide bus-only and right-turn lane, a 5-foot buffer and a 10-foot bidirectional bike path along a 1.2-mile stretch from Baughman’s Lane to Waverley Drive.
The project is funded through a 2019 Transportation Alternatives Program grant from the State Highway Administration, part of the Maryland Department of Transportation.
The initial grant called for the project to be done by June 2021. The city was granted an extension until August 2023.
But delays from SHA and protracted negotiations with one design consultant caused the need to extend the timeline, according to a report prepared by staff members from the city.
With the new timeline, the project is expected to be finished in December 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.