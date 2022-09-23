About 30 years ago, when Gene Bollinger served as a state FFA officer, he spent a lot of time speaking to schoolchildren.
Many of the classrooms he visited were in urban areas. Many of the students he met had never visited a farm or been exposed to the vast and complex world of agriculture.
"We would ask kids, 'Where does your milk come from?'" Bollinger recalled Friday, standing next to a pen of snoozing dairy calves. "And they would say, 'In the store.'"
Now, Bollinger is the superintendent of The Great Frederick Fair's Birthing Center. It's one of the fair's best agricultural classrooms, he said.
"Seeing something take its first breath, and getting people to understand that this is its beginning ...," he trailed off, smiling.
Many Frederick County parents bring children to the fair for the rides, the games or the food. But the annual event's educational value is one of its best assets, Bollinger and others said.
Games, crafts, demonstrations and exhibits aimed at agricultural education are scattered all throughout the fairgrounds, offering children of the city or the suburbs a chance to engage with farm life up close.
Bethany Lord said she brings her children to the fair each year because she values "the exposure to all things Frederick County."
"They get to walk through and be exposed to things that they're not exposed to on a daily basis," Lord said as her sons marveled at a Flemish Giant Rabbit named Hank. "Frederick County is mostly ag, and we don't really focus on it except one time a year."
Lord lives in Spring Ridge, just outside the Frederick city limits. Her godparents have a 1,000-acre cattle farm, and Lord spent a lot of time there while growing up, she said.
Lauren Kelleher, who brought her two children and her niece, expressed a similar sentiment. Her children get just as excited to see the animals and the exhibits on things like eggs, milk, apples and soil science as they do to ride the Ferris wheel, she said.
As farmland transforms into developed land — locally and across the country — Kelleher said it was important for children to understand where their food originates.
"It doesn't just show up," she said. "People are working hard and trying to provide."
Laura Ramsburg and Cindy Rhoderick have spent all week at the fair trying to pass that very idea onto Frederick County Public Schools students and other young fair attendees.
The two women run the City Streets, Country Roads building, which features an array of exhibits designed to teach young people about the role agriculture plays in their daily lives.
Between Monday and Thursday, 4,700 FCPS students visited the fair on class field trips, General Manager Karen Nicklas said. Ramsburg and Rhoderick think every single one of them came through their building.
They learned about things like Frederick County's crop exports, the differences (or lack thereof) between different colored eggs and the source of fibers for their clothing.
"Frederick city itself is growing so much," Rhoderick said. "The kids need to learn now. There's still agriculture out there."
