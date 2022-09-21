In a harness race at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Scott Murphy gripped the sulky he was riding in as Weiser’s Deluxe, a standardbred horse, barreled down the stretch. Murphy's daughter, Shea, 8, yelled at the top of her lungs as she cheered him on.
Murphy, the director of the Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Innovation at Frederick County Public Schools, was in one of the celebrity races for Wednesday’s harness racing. He rode in the back with driver Gary Botsch. The trio placed second out of three.
“We’re a winner family,” Shea said after the race.
There were two celebrity races and four other races for onlookers to enjoy Wednesday afternoon. The grandstands were filled with kids who jumped up and down whenever the horses and racers zipped by.
Reaching 25 to 30 miles an hour, horses wear a net of reins, harnesses and clips that connect the horse to the sulky, or race bike, where the rider sits. Race bikes look like precariously balanced benches on wheels.
However, racer Richard Titter, 73, of Earleville in Cecil County said race bikes are plenty sturdy.
Titter has been competing in harness racing since the 1970s, he said. At The Great Frederick Fair, he was racing with his horse Lucy Mae Hanover, named after his mother.
“We race at several different places, but we get kind of a charge coming out here because it's a little bit different, you know. It has a fair atmosphere. It's kind of fun,” Titter said.
Danarius Dortch, 23, of Jackson, Mississippi, was rinsing off his horse, Affirmative Vivian. They placed third out of three in the first race.
After the mile-long run, Affirmative Vivian’s veins were pulsing under her skin. They formed a web that ran up her powerful legs and spread throughout her body.
Dortch said he was born into a horse racing family. He raced them and trained them while growing up.
After he graduated high school, he decided to dedicate his time to horses and racing. It’s just what he loves, he said.
Wednesday was his first time racing in Maryland.
“It's a fun competitive sport and I like the people, you know,” he said. “... I haven't met a bad person out here yet.”
A love for horses is what brought downtown Frederick residents Joe Frank, 48, and Emily Frank, 54, out to watch the races. They were sitting together in the grandstands as they waited for the race to start. Joe was wearing a black shirt with cards and poker chips on it.
Emily said she suggested they watch the race. She grew up in Loudoun County, surrounded by horses.
And though Joe typically watches thoroughbred horse races, he said he still enjoys a good harness race.
“I just like watching horses run,” he said. “I like gambling on it, but I can't do that here.”
Others were first-timers to harness racing.
Oneil Ormsby, 47, from Montgomery Village, said he and his son missed the Montgomery County Fair. So they were making up for it Wednesday in Frederick.
Next to Ormsby, his son Israel Ormsby, 9, was holding a camera and snapping pictures.
“I figured I've never seen it yet, So I'll give it a try and take a look and see what it's about,” the elder Ormsby said.
It wasn't the gladiator-like chariot racing he was expecting, but he still thought it was interesting, he said.
While many were watching, a lucky few were able to get in on the action.
Freddie Phoenix, 57, and Emily Webb, 32, were part of the celebrity races. Both work for WFRE and offered themselves up to be a part of the race.
Neither of them knew what to expect, but they both returned from the race with flushed cheeks and giddy smiles.
“My guy said, ‘Look, this guy almost broke the track record last year. Hold on.’” Phoenix said. Phoenix rode with driver Kevin Altig and his horse Almost A. Shark. They placed first.
Webb placed third of three in her heat with Weiser’s Deluxe and Botsch.
“This was like the equivalent of a child's roller coaster except sandier and dustier. Rocks hit me in the face,” she said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(1) comment
There was nothing more fun than spending a hot summer night at Laurel Raceway watching the Trotters run. Cheap admission, cheap beer, right up front on the rail, you could feel the breeze as the horses flew by. C’mon Fred, everybody’s favorite horse, you never knew if he was going to race or rear up and say “nope, not tonite”. But when he did, which was actually most of the time, he won. And sometimes, you could actually win a few bucks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.