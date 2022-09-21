In a harness race at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Scott Murphy gripped the sulky he was riding in as Weiser’s Deluxe, a standardbred horse, barreled down the stretch. Murphy's daughter, Shea, 8, yelled at the top of her lungs as she cheered him on.

Murphy, the director of the Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Innovation at Frederick County Public Schools, was in one of the celebrity races for Wednesday’s harness racing. He rode in the back with driver Gary Botsch. The trio placed second out of three.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(1) comment

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

There was nothing more fun than spending a hot summer night at Laurel Raceway watching the Trotters run. Cheap admission, cheap beer, right up front on the rail, you could feel the breeze as the horses flew by. C’mon Fred, everybody’s favorite horse, you never knew if he was going to race or rear up and say “nope, not tonite”. But when he did, which was actually most of the time, he won. And sometimes, you could actually win a few bucks.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription