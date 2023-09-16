Pedal pulling
Ella Eaves pedals her way down the track in the 5- and 6-year-old pedal pulling competition at The Great Frederick Fair on Saturday.

For visitors of The Great Frederick Fair between ages 5 and 10 years, a highlight on Saturday was the kids' pedal tractor pull at the City Streets, Country Roads building.

Connie Richardson, a volunteer with City Streets, Country Roads, asked a local group called the Plow Boy Pedal Pullers to help with the event, for which several dozen kids signed up to compete. The contest was free to enter.

