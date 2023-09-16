For visitors of The Great Frederick Fair between ages 5 and 10 years, a highlight on Saturday was the kids' pedal tractor pull at the City Streets, Country Roads building.
Connie Richardson, a volunteer with City Streets, Country Roads, asked a local group called the Plow Boy Pedal Pullers to help with the event, for which several dozen kids signed up to compete. The contest was free to enter.
"We're really just trying to promote agriculture education to the public," Richardson said. "A lot of children really don't get to play on these types of toys when you think about it."
The pedal tractor was a miniature version of a Farmall 806. The object of the competition was to see who could pedal the tractor the farthest while pulling the most weight in a sled attached to the back.
The best possible outcome was a "full pull," which meant pedaling the tractor until the front end touched the orange cone at the end of the 36-foot-long track.
Flashing lights on the pedal tractor let the audience and the contestant know that a full pull had been achieved. If a contestant did not reach the end of the track, a tape measure was used to record how far they pedaled.
The contestants were split up into three age groups. The 5- and 6-year-olds went first and started with no weight added to the sled. If they achieved a full pull, they advanced to the second round and had 20 pounds added to the sled.
The 7- and 8-year-olds went next, starting out with 20 pounds in the sled. The kids who made it to the second round were tasked with pulling 60 pounds behind them on the pedal tractor.
Both of the younger age groups were afforded one final "jerk," which allowed them to add a few inches to their final distance measurement.
The 9- and 10-year-olds, who went last, did not have this luxury. They started out with 40 pounds in the sled. The kids who made it to the final round had to pedal with 80 pounds on the sled.
Everyone who competed in the event received a participation ribbon from a Future Farmers of America ambassador. The kids who placed in their age group each received a prize donated by Gladhill Tractor Mart.
The winners for the 5- and 6-year-old group were:
- First place: Tyler Appleby with two full pulls
- Second place: Sadie O'Hara with a full pull in the first round and a 34-and-a-half-foot pull in the second round.
- Third place: Owen Lee with a full pull in the first round and a 34-foot, 3-inch pull in the second.
The winners for the 7- and 8-year-old group were:
- First place: Dylan Ridinger with a full pull in the first round and a 33-and-a-half-foot pull in the second.
- Second place: Wade Wolf with a full pull in the first round and a 27-foot, 7-inch pull in the second.
- Third place: Wyatt Whipps with a full pull in the first round and a 25-and-a-half-foot pull in the second.
The winners for the 9- and 10-year-old group were:
- First place: Chase Stine and Eli O'Hara, both with a full pull in the first round and a 33-foot, 2-inch pull in the second.
- Third place: Adalyn Eaves with a full pull in the first round and a 28-foot, 8-inch pull in the second.
Adalyn said she competes in the kids' pedal tractor pull at the fair every year. For winning third place, she received a John Deere monster truck complete with a tow hook — a toy she thought her little brother might enjoy.
Adalyn has a simple secret for placing in the contest. "I just go slow and steady," she said, "because if I pedal too fast, I could lose my momentum."
