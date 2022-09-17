Easton Savage has always liked to be cool. So when it came time to determine a set of costumes for him and his dairy cow, he and his mother, Ashley, had a theme to work with.
“My mom thought of it,” Easton, 9, said of his costume, dubbed Legen-Dairy. “Because I like to be cool.”
Easton was one of roughly a dozen participants in the annual Pretty Cow Contest at The Great Frederick Fair on Saturday evening.
The boy and his cow were cooler than cool. Wearing one pair of sunglasses, another pair hanging from his shirt collar and a massive watch dangling from his neck, he was ice cold.
His cow, also rocking shades, was too.
The Pretty Cow Contest took place in a show ring at the Frederick fairgrounds and featured five age divisions. A panel of three judges awarded a first-, second- and third-place winner for each age division, as well as an overall champion and reserve overall champion.
In addition to prize ribbons, the children were able to qualify for scholarship money as part of the contest. Each family was awarded a premium for their participation.
Grant Wenner, a 13-year-old from Knoxville, took home the overall champion title with his costume, “Sam Sam the Ice Cream Man,” an idea he decided on because “our whole family loves ice cream.”
Wenner is usually quite the talker, his parents said. But winning the Pretty Cow Contest in his first time entering it changed that, at least for the moment.
“I’m kinda speechless that I won,” he said in an interview with the News-Post. “I’m pretty amazed… I mean, first year out here.”
The first Pretty Cow Contest at the Great Frederick Fair was in the mid-1970’s, said Sharon Thomas, a co-chair for the show.
Back then, children had little to do with their animals in the evening hours at the fair. So, the late Jeanne Beard came up with the idea of having children dressing up with their animals for an evening of entertainment, Thomas said.
Beard wanted to start up a fun event for the children, especially considering how hard they were working each day to care for their animals. Not only would the event be a chance for lighthearted laughs, but it would also be an opportunity to educate people about dairy farming.
The event has always drawn crowds, Thomas said. Saturday’s contest drew roughly 100 people.
As part of the Pretty Cow Contest, the children were required to submit a roughly five-minute-long dialogue to promote the dairy industry and educate those in attendance about it.
The contestants included facts about dairy cows and the dairy industry in their scripts, including that it takes 12 pounds of milk to make one gallon of ice cream.
After being announced, each contestant walked with their cow around the oval-shaped show ring as an emcee read their dialogue.
When Easton strolled into the show ring, the emcee recited a script that was riddled with the word “dude”.
“Dude, how can I be as legen-dairy as you,” the emcee said, mimicking a conversation between Easton and his cow.
Despite Easton’s unmatched cool factor, he didn’t win his age division. But his younger brother, Rhett, won the pee wee over 5-years-old division for his “Dairy in your DNA” costume.
Rhett, 6, wore a white lab coat and lab glasses, and his cow’s back featured a strand of DNA made from red, blue and yellow balloons.
“He loves science, and he wants to be a scientist when he grows up,” his mom, Ashley, said.
She said it didn’t really matter what Rhett’s costume was going to be, so long as it included science.
It was Easton and Rhett’s first year in the event, but the Pretty Cow Contest is a family affair for the Savages.
When Ashley Savage was growing up, she entered in the contest multiple times, with costumes that included “Cow Ripken” the year that Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. broke the Major League Baseball record for most consecutive games played.
She also entered as “Evander Holycow” after famed boxer Mike Tyson bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear.
In the pee wee under 5-years-old, three young sisters won for their version of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf.
Bailee, 3, and 17-month-old twins, Aubree and Hadlee, dressed in pink and sported construction hats fitted with little pigs ears, while their massive cow wore a big bad wolf hat around its head.
“They just kind of fit perfect,” the girls’ mother, Katie Stevens, said in an interview with the News-Post. "There’s three of them."
