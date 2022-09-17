Pretty Cow Contest
Buy Now

Easton Savage, 9, leads his cow through the show ring during the Pretty Cow Contest Saturday at The Great Frederick fair.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Easton Savage has always liked to be cool. So when it came time to determine a set of costumes for him and his dairy cow, he and his mother, Ashley, had a theme to work with.

“My mom thought of it,” Easton, 9, said of his costume, dubbed Legen-Dairy. “Because I like to be cool.”

Pretty Cow Contest
Buy Now

Bailee Stevens, 3, leads a cow through a show ring during the Pretty Cow Contest Saturday at The Great Frederick Fair. With the theme Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf, Bailee and her twin sisters Aubree and Hadlee won the pee wee under 5-years-old division.
Pretty Cow Contest
Buy Now

Grant Wenner, 13, of Knoxville, reacts after winning the Pretty Cow Contest Saturday night at The Great Frederick Fair.
Pretty Cow Contest
Buy Now

Katie Stevens and Ted Albaugh work to attach a costume onto a cow for Stevens' daughters to show during the Pretty Cow Contest Saturday at The Great Frederick Fair.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription