Lt. Jason Deater discusses services the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will provide at The Great Frederick Fair while standing in Carnival Midway Thursday. In addition to FCSO deputies, the fair will also have a private security firm on site.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

As The Great Frederick Fair prepares for more than a week of rides, food and agriculture, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies will once again have a steady presence.

Between Sep. 16 and Sep. 24, sheriff’s office deputies, community assistance volunteers, traffic and K-9 units and the office’s Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement team will be helping with security and safety of fair attendees, Lt. Jason Deater, the sheriff’s office’s patrol operations assistant commander, said.

Lt. Jason Deater discusses the services the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will provide during The Great Frederick Fair while standing by their command post at the fairgrounds Thursday.

