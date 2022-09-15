Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
Lt. Jason Deater discusses services the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will provide at The Great Frederick Fair while standing in Carnival Midway Thursday. In addition to FCSO deputies, the fair will also have a private security firm on site.
As The Great Frederick Fair prepares for more than a week of rides, food and agriculture, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies will once again have a steady presence.
Between Sep. 16 and Sep. 24, sheriff’s office deputies, community assistance volunteers, traffic and K-9 units and the office’s Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement team will be helping with security and safety of fair attendees, Lt. Jason Deater, the sheriff’s office’s patrol operations assistant commander, said.
The fair utilizes private security firm Deonovich and Associates, but the sheriff’s office provides another layer of safety, Dater said.
“We're just more here for public safety,” Deater said. “For any extra criminal law violations and just to hopefully mitigate any kind of crimes from occurring.”
The fair’s security team handles situations like parking violations and general security, Deater said. The sheriff’s office deals with a lot of reports of missing children and thefts, he said.
They also help with traffic control in the evenings, he said.
“We will have deputies walk throughout the fairground, we assign them in different areas just to be observant and be there for the public if they have any questions. That's what we do,” Deater said.
Near Gate three, which is accessed from Monroe Avenue, attendees will be able to see Frederick County Sheriff’s Office's new command truck which will serve as a base of operations for the agency.
There will also be an ambulance and a firetruck nearby for other health or fire emergencies, Deater said.
Additionally, Deater said he’s been hearing from officials at fairs held earlier that they had record attendance this year. Deater said the sheriff's office is subsequently prepared for high numbers during Frederick's fair.
The Frederick County Emergency Management Division and the sheriff’s office also offered fairgoers the option of signing up for text alerts that will provide public safety notices and weather weather info, Deater said. The number will work only on the days the fair is held.
