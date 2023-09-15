Mother and kids
A mother goat and her babies, just a few days old, were in a pen near the Birthing Center at The Great Frederick Fair on Friday. Watching are Jonquil Sellers, left, and Atley Shafer.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Pandora the Nigerian dwarf goat was expected to give birth at the Frederick Fairgrounds this week.

The first babies of The Great Frederick Fair had other plans. The twin baby goats — both girls — came into the world last Friday and will spend their second week of life on exhibit at the fair's Birthing Center.

(2) comments

Doc1981

Wonderful!

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

You can never have too many goats! [cool]

