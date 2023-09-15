Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
Pandora the Nigerian dwarf goat was expected to give birth at the Frederick Fairgrounds this week.
The first babies of The Great Frederick Fair had other plans. The twin baby goats — both girls — came into the world last Friday and will spend their second week of life on exhibit at the fair's Birthing Center.
Ashley Bidle, a sheep farmer from Carroll County who was caring for the animals in the birthing center on Friday, said the twins have yet to be named. She anticipates that more farm babies will arrive in the coming days.
Four or five of her Katahdin ewes were due to have their lambs on Friday, while the rest have due dates around Wednesday. Bidle said she enjoys taking part in the lambing process and is excited for this year's batch of babies.
"I've always loved animals," Bidle said. "And after years of working in customer service, I like that they don't talk back."
Bidle said smaller grazing animals like goats and sheep often have sets of twins or even triplets, while larger grazing animals like horses and cows typically only have one baby at a time.
Several cows are within the ideal window for having their babies. On Friday, multiple dairy cows from Pocantico Jersey Farm and Creamery in Carroll County were listed as being due "any day."
Since horses usually foal in the springtime, the one equine baby on display at the birthing center is already nearing five months old. The filly's mother, Lindy, a former racehorse, has now successfully foaled 13 times.
The filly is still in need of a name, and her owners are crowdsourcing suggestions on slips of paper in the Birthing Center.
Rose the Tamworth sow is set to have her piglets on Saturday. Rose's owner, Justin Wivell, guesses that she will have 12 babies this time around based on the baker's dozen she had in January.
Wivell said the gestation period for sows is three months, three weeks and three days.
According to Bidle, the birthing center has been a staple of The Great Frederick Fair since 2003. After 20 years, fairgoers still come to the barn to marvel at the newborns.
The birthing center now has a live stream on Youtube, where people can observe the moms-to-be even when the fairgrounds are closed to the public.
