As clusters of neon lights danced through the air, hundreds of eager children waited in line for their chance to experience the rides at the 159th Great Frederick Fair Tuesday and Wednesday. The sounds of country music melded with cries of joy as the carnival-goers enjoyed dozens of attractions at Carnival Midway such as the Mirror Maze, Himalaya, Sizzler, the Dutch Wheel and more.
Time on each ride flies by, and the exhilarating elements that encompass the ride experience almost blur together. Seen from on and off the attractions, we sought to showcase the colorful, whirring moments of bliss captured at the fair.
As the fair winds down to its final day on Saturday, carnival-goers still have the chance to experience the thrill of the rides. On Fair Friday, attendees 18 and under can enjoy the attractions for free and have a night of family fun.
(6) comments
I am just wondering if anyone else is appalled at the photos of the fair and all of the people with no masks. The numbers at FHH are already very high. What will they be in two weeks?
Sadly, this is not surprising. We stayed away for exactly this reason.
You have a typo in the headline.
The FNP doesn't believe in hiring proof readers.
It’s spelled “proofreader” 😆
Jestusg slapped you down boy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.