Narcan Opioid file
Narcan, an intranasal version of the overdose reversal drug naloxone, is pictured during a training event in 2018.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The ZIP code in Frederick County with the highest reported rate of opioid-related overdoses typically changes year by year, according to a Frederick News-Post analysis of data between 2017 and 2021 from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

For instance, the ZIP code for Rocky Ridge — a community east of Thurmont — had one of the highest overdose rates in the county in 2017 and 2018. The rate per 10,000 residents was 43.01 in 2017, then 53.76 in 2018.

