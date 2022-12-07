The ZIP code in Frederick County with the highest reported rate of opioid-related overdoses typically changes year by year, according to a Frederick News-Post analysis of data between 2017 and 2021 from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
For instance, the ZIP code for Rocky Ridge — a community east of Thurmont — had one of the highest overdose rates in the county in 2017 and 2018. The rate per 10,000 residents was 43.01 in 2017, then 53.76 in 2018.
The figures were based on four overdoses in 2017 and five in 2018. As of 2020, Rocky Ridge had a population of 930.
In 2019, the community had no reported overdoses. That year, the highest rate in Frederick County was in ZIP code 21716, which contains the city of Brunswick. The rate was 27.51, based on 15 overdoses in a population of 5,453.
That ZIP code typically had one of the highest overdose rates in the county from 2017 to 2021.
For 2020, the highest rate was in 21773, which is Myersville. The rate was 18.5, based on 10 overdoses in a population of 5,404.
For 2021, the highest rate was in 21701 in downtown Frederick. The rate was 17.19, based on 66 overdoses in a population of 38,390.
Last year, there were 255 opioid-related overdoses in Frederick County. While the number of fatal overdoses remained relatively stable between 2017 and 2021, the number of nonfatal overdoses decreased.
Shifting trends in local opioid-related overdoses have existed since the sheriff’s office started tracking them in 2012, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said during an interview with the News-Post.
Overdoses may trend upward in certain areas of the county from time to time, Jenkins said, but it doesn’t mean the drug problem is worse in that area.
“Listen, no family is immune to this,” he said, tapping his desk for emphasis. “No individual, no family — nobody is immune to the possibility of having an addiction problem.”
Andrea Walker, director of Behavioral Health Services for the Frederick County Health Department, agreed with Jenkins.
There are a number of risk factors that may contribute to somebody’s chances of experiencing an overdose, Walker said. Where they live in the county isn’t one of them.
“Anybody is at risk for having what we call ‘diseases of despair,’” she said.
Staying nimble
Walker and her colleagues have to be nimble to keep up with ever-changing trends in overdoses and drug use in the county.
Apart from monitoring state data and frequently checking in with police and emergency medical service providers, the health department also has peer recovery specialists stationed around the county.
The specialists hear by word of mouth when overdoses seem to be increasing in a certain area, and communicate that information to the health department.
From there, staff members can mobilize to that community and provide overdose prevention information, and make sure people are stocked with wound treatment supplies and Narcan — a drug designed to rapidly reverse an overdose.
“We’ve got to be able to adjust on the fly and go where we’re needed,” Walker said. “And that can vary week to week, not just month to month or year to year.”
Last November, the health department joined a state pilot program to improve its ability to prevent and respond to overdoses.
People enrolled in the health department’s syringe services program — which distributes sterile syringes and other equipment meant to reduce the harm of drug use — can sign up for the rapid drug analysis program.
Through the program, people can return their used drug paraphernalia to the Frederick County Health Department to be swabbed. Employees then send the sample to a state lab, which determines the kinds of substances it contains.
The health department shares the results with the person who provided the sample, as well as others participating in the program. The information may tell people that a drug identified on the street by a certain name, or sold in a specific package, contains a substance that it isn’t advertised as containing.
“It just allows people to make better informed decisions about their substance use,” said Jessica Ellis, who manages harm reduction and diversions at the local health department.
Fatal overdoses level locally, rising nationally
Although the climb of drug overdose deaths nationwide appears to be slowing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again reported a record number of fatal drug overdoses last year.
In 2021, 107,622 people died of drug overdoses, an increase of nearly 15% from the deaths recorded in 2020.
More specifically, opioid-related overdose deaths increased from an estimated 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 in 2021, according to CDC data.
Meanwhile, in Frederick County, the number of fatal opioid-related overdoses remained fairly level from 2017 to 2020. They increased from 49 in 2019 to 59 in 2020, then dropped to 43 last year.
More dramatic, according to local data, have been trends in nonfatal opioid-related overdoses. The number of reported nonfatal overdoses have dropped every year since 2017, declining most sharply from 2018 to 2020.
Walker said the local patterns in nonfatal and fatal overdoses are a sign that Frederick County is doing something right.
The health department has an “unprecedented level” of collaboration with its local law enforcement and fire and rescue teams, Walker said.
“That does not happen everywhere in our state. And it certainly doesn’t happen everywhere in our country,” she said. “We truly are on the front lines of evidence-based practice, collaboration and harm reduction, and doing what we know works.”
For many years, Jenkins said, the sheriff’s office has been trying to address the problem of addiction in the county through helping people enter recovery programs. Maybe the recent trends mean its efforts are starting to have a positive effect, he said.
“We’re not prepared in the jail to necessarily handle drug users and people with addiction,” he said. “We deal with it. We have to. But I do believe, I’ve always believed, that someone with an addiction problem does not belong in jail, but belongs in a treatment facility.”
Differing concerns
However, Jenkins said, the county’s data likely doesn’t capture all nonfatal overdoses that occur locally. He suspects the actual number of nonfatal overdoses may be as much as 30% or 40% higher than the reported number.
Although emergency medical service providers and law enforcement officers report every time they use Narcan to revive somebody, Jenkins said, someone who administers the drug in their own home won’t necessarily do so.
He also worries that fatal overdoses are going to spike in the county in the coming years as fentanyl becomes more prevalent. He’s fearful of what’s to come, he said.
“We’ve seen the fentanyl really start to play out. It’s killing people, and I think that’s gonna get worse,” he said. “I really do.”
Walker, however, is less certain that fentanyl will power a future increase in fatal overdoses.
When fentanyl first came on the scene, it caused overdoses at a higher rate because people weren’t used to it. By now, Walker said, most people who use opioids have built up a tolerance. They know to expect the drug in their supply.
In the local health department’s first year participating in the state rapid drug analysis pilot program, it submitted 93 drug samples for analysis. About half contained fentanyl. Zero included heroin, Walker said.
What Walker is more worried about, she said, is the possibility of another substance making its way into the local drug supply that the health department is not familiar with.
That’s why, she said, “it’s important to be vigilant and to review every single death.”
