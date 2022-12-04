A string of Christmas lights illuminated a dozen light green posters hanging on the wire fence of Thurmont Community Park’s tennis courts on Sunday evening.
Kevin Michael Grant smiled slightly from a photograph printed on one of them. He’s handsome in the photo, dressed in a light gray suit with a small bouquet of white flowers pinned to his lapel, his hair and beard neatly trimmed.
He loved that suit, his mother, Cindy Beck, said. As someone who usually wore khakis and a button-down shirt for special occasions, he felt so proud to be all dressed up to be in his younger brother’s wedding.
Grant died on Oct. 19, 2021, about a month away from his 35th birthday. His was one of 43 fatal overdoses in Frederick County that year, according to data provided by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
His mother joined others in Thurmont Community Park on Sunday to remember those who have died from substance abuse in the northern part of the county and to pray for those in active addiction.
It was the fifth annual vigil organized by the Thurmont Addiction Committee, a group created by Karen and Ed Schildt, who lost their son, Chris Schildt, to an overdose on July 30, 2016. He was 25.
With seven attendees, this year’s vigil was smaller than others the Schildts have hosted. The cold may have kept some people away, Ed remarked.
Still, he said, he knew there were many other people who were with the group in spirit and in heart.
The photo display will stay up at the community park until the end of the month, Ed said. By reminding Thurmont residents how dangerous addiction can be and by starting difficult conversations, he added, the people depicted on each poster will be giving back to their community.
“I think it’s safe to say that our loved ones made us proud when they were here on this Earth, and they still do to this day,” Ed said.
Beck remembers Grant as someone who always had a smile on his face and would help anyone who needed it. He was a hard worker, she said, and athletic.
She will never forget the phone call she got from her son, informing her of Grant’s death. She had just lost her husband 10 days earlier to COVID-19. Grant left behind two children.
Mental health and addiction problems go hand in hand, Beck said.
“You need to reach out to people,” she said. “Don’t be embarrassed. ... If you need help with your mental health, ask.”
Megan Claggett and her two daughters and husband also joined the vigil on Sunday to remember Claggett’s little brother, Alex Kennedy. He was 21 when he died of an overdose on Dec. 13, 2016.
Holidays are usually a difficult time for those who have lost loved ones, and the fact Kennedy died so close to Christmas makes this time of year even harder, Claggett said.
Like Grant, Kennedy was also athletic, Claggett said. He pitched in the state championship for the Catoctin High School baseball team in 2013. There were major league scouts there, eyeing him to play professionally.
“When he didn’t get drafted, that’s kind of like when everything crumbled,” Claggett said.
Although she and Kennedy were close, Claggett said, they could not have been more different. Compared to her sports star brother, she was far from athletic. While he was a “wild child,” she was more reserved. He was also more academically inclined than she was.
But her 12-year-old daughter, Jordyn Bridgett, is the female version of Kennedy, Claggett said, right down to her facial expressions.
Bridgett was 6 when her uncle died and has vivid memories of playing video games with him and annoying him.
Her younger sister, Kennedy Claggett, who was named after her uncle’s surname, was only 6 months old when he died.
But from how she talks about Kennedy, Claggett said, you’d think she knew him.
“We keep him alive,” she said.
