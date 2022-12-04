Vigil photo
Buy Now

People who live in and around Thurmont gather at the town’s community park on Sunday to remember family members they’ve lost to overdoses. The vigil was hosted by the Thurmont Addiction Committee.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A string of Christmas lights illuminated a dozen light green posters hanging on the wire fence of Thurmont Community Park’s tennis courts on Sunday evening.

Kevin Michael Grant smiled slightly from a photograph printed on one of them. He’s handsome in the photo, dressed in a light gray suit with a small bouquet of white flowers pinned to his lapel, his hair and beard neatly trimmed.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter:

@24_angier

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription