Home Instead Senior Care has renewed their commitment of $5,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to fund the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, and Interventional Cardiology Services. By virtue of this pledge, Home Instead Senior Care renews their membership in the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.
“Frederick Health has been a part of our lives from the birth of our children to the support of my aging mother. As the owner of Home Instead, our partnership has only grown through the years with the innovative services that Frederick Health provides. We have been blessed to be a part of a growing community and share in the many initiates Frederick Health has embarked on to enhance the care of our community overall,” stated Home Instead owner Brad Snively.
“Thank you to Home Instead for their continued support of Frederick Health. Many of Home Instead’s clients represent Frederick’s senior population. This is a growing demographic and one that is a frequent utilizer of the hospital’s critical care services. By investing in the ReEnvisioning Critical Care project, Home Instead is also investing in their clients’ quality of life by ensuring they will have access to the very best in emergency and acute care close to home,” said Frederick Health President & CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established more than 30 years ago to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals. The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations, and foundations dedicated to helping the hospital meet the healthcare needs of Frederick’s growing population.
