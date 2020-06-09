Hospitalizations and the positivity rate related to COVID-19 in Maryland continued to fall, while the number of confirmed cases and related deaths nudged higher Tuesday.
The state health department reported that hospitalizations fell by nine over the last 24 hours and now stand at 970.
There are 386 in intensive care, an increase of seven from the previous day, with 584 in acute care.
The positivity rate, meanwhile, fell by almost a quarter of a percentage point and now stands at 7.15 percent. That represents a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests.
There were 58,904 total confirmed cases in Maryland, according to the health department. That's an increase of 500 over the last 24 hours.
The death toll increased by 33 over the same time period and now stands at 2,686.
A total of 4,279 have been released from isolation, an increase of 39 since Monday.
Late Monday afternoon, the Frederick County Health Department reported 2,160 confirmed cases in the county and 113 related deaths.
There have been 1,431 released from isolation in the county overall since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county did not report updated numbers Tuesday, as the health department is transitioning to the Maryland contact tracing system, covidLINK.
