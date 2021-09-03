With favorable weather expected for Labor Day weekend, first responders are urging residents to continue to be wary of high water in the wake of Tropical Depression Ida.
“The forecast for this Labor Day weekend is expected to be beautiful,” the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services wrote in a news release Friday. “We anticipate many residents and visitors will choose to spend it outside and in the water. Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services wants to remind everyone that Tropical Depression Ida brought over 8 inches of rain to parts of the County just a few days ago.”
Remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped torrential rain and unleashed flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers across Frederick County on Wednesday. By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Frederick County fire and rescue units had responded to 22 water rescue calls, 56 flooding condition service calls and 13 vehicle accidents. On Thursday, dozens of county roads were still closed due to flooding.
By mid-Friday afternoon, the county’s online road closure tracking system showed 33 roads closed, mostly due to construction. Three roads were closed due to flooding/high water and three more closed due to debris. Those six roads were: Prices Distillery, Michaels Mill, Lime Kiln, Renner, Greenfield and New Design.
The Monocacy River peaked at 21.7 feet in Frederick, according to DFRS, while the Potomac River at Point of Rocks stood at 15.2 feet. Though officials expect water levels to recede, they will remain higher than is typical throughout the weekend. The deluge of rain brought with it fast currents, brush and debris, DFRS said.
“It is imperative that anyone planning to participate in waterway activities take all appropriate precautions this weekend to stay safe, remain diligent, and avoid water rescues that could overtax rescue resources,” the agency said in its release.
Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death, according to DFRS.
The fire department offered safety tips for swimming, kayaking and tubing:
- Check the water levels before planning your trip. Water levels can be checked via the National Weather Service.
- Familiarize yourself with the area and forecast before entering the water.
- Always wear a personal flotation device.
- Bring essential safety gear and a means of communication.
- Share your float plan ahead of time.
- Never swim, wade, or access any water feature alone.
- Never leave children unattended around water. Babies can drown in as little as 1 inch of water.
- Find more safety tips at the
- website.
Algae leads to swim advisory
Those who hoped to spend the holiday swimming at Cunningham Falls State Park will have to reconsider plans after a harmful algae bloom was detected.
Lab samples collected from the park’s south beach Thursday contained concentrations of a blue-green algae called Microcystis, according to the Frederick County Health Department. Due to these levels, swimming is not recommended at Cunningham Falls State Park beaches.
“Microcystis aeruginosa is a naturally occurring algae in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay and fresh waters,” the health department said in a statement Friday. “Blooms of blue-green algae may occur in nutrient rich environments and may become harmful when they occur in high concentrations or if they produce toxins. Microcystin can cause gastroenteritis and liver damage.”
Visible signs include bright green water or surface scum that looks similar to green paint.
If someone comes into contact with this type of algae, the health department recommends washing off with fresh water. Contact a doctor or health care provider if skin irritation persists. Pets and livestock should be kept away from bloom areas, though ingesting small amounts of water should not harm pets. Questions regarding any suspected symptoms in animals should be directed to a veterinarian.
Frederick County Health Department is working with Maryland Department of the Environment, Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of Natural Resources to monitor the situation. Water quality testing is set to continue until levels dip below the action levels or until the bloom is not visible. More information about harmful algal blooms in Maryland can be found on the MDE website or the DNR website.
