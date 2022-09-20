Knoxville resident Mike Virts has been jousting 56 out of his 69 years.
He has the accolades to show it. He held the titles of state champion 21 times and national champion 11 times.
At The Great Frederick Fair on Tuesday morning, Virts was among roughly half a dozen riders demonstrating the state sport of Maryland.
In jousting, riders carry long poles called lances. While on horseback, they use the point of the lance to spear and collect rings hanging from arches.
"He's like the Babe Ruth of jousting," Ron Vogel, president of the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association, said of Virts.
But the jousting exhibition was not exclusive to the most experienced. Riders of varying skill levels were invited to display their prowess, such as 4-year-old Jason "Jase" Munday, of Fairplay. He is in his second year of jousting.
Jase was accompanied by his mother, Kristen McDaniel. They each took turns riding Shadow Maid Stitch, a 9-year-old gelding.
"It's a ton of fun and it's challenging," McDaniel said. "It's a family affair."
Jase rode Stitch at a walk as his mother led the horse on a rope under three arches. Jase aimed his lance at one-and-three-quarter-inch-wide white rings that hung from arches. He caught most of them, hitting on five out of six attempts.
"Good job, buddy," McDaniel said as she helped Jase off the saddle.
Then, McDaniel hopped on Stitch and prepared for her turn.
Higher-level riders approach the arches at a faster clip and have nine seconds to cross the 80-yard track, according to Vogel. Ring width varies from one-and-three-quarter inches to a quarter-inch.
A large crowd gathered in the stands for the jousts. Children cheered each time a rider plucked a ring from its arch, and let out sounds of regret when riders missed.
The sun shined down on the track, which had just hosted the tractor/truck pull the night before.
With the rings reset and the track clear, Stitch sped under the arches with McDaniel on his back. She captured all three rings with ease.
Tuesday marked the first jousting event for Tex, a 15-year-old Paint horse.
"He's actually doing pretty good," his rider, Morgan Neil, said.
At 14 years old, Morgan has been jousting for four years. She also barrel races and jumps.
Morgan said it takes a special temperament for a horse to joust. They need to be calm, which is why she picked Tex to ride. Her barrel racing horse, for instance, is too high strung for jousting.
"It really depends on the horseanality," Vogel said. "Some horses take to it like a duck to water."
Vogel, who jousted close to 30 years, said the sport is easier on horses physically than other types of competition. At top speeds, horses gallop through 80 yards of jousting arches, then gradually come to a stop, he said.
Vogel retired a 29-year-old horse from jousting, which is considered a quite elderly horse.
The Enfield family represented two generations of riders and horses at the event.
Walkersville resident Marley Stutz, whose maiden name is Enfield, jousted on a gelding named Shiner, father to Paddie.
Stutz's father, Bob Enfield, rode Paddie in the joust. Bob is vice president of the Maryland Jousting Tournament Association and president of the Western Maryland Jousting Club.
Stutz, 24, has been jousting since she was 2 1/2. Her brother, Bradley Enfield, started jousting at 5 and is still jousting at 27.
"Ever since, I've been striving to ride with him," Stutz said.
She just reached the pro level last year, finally catching up to her brother.
"My whole entire family rides," said Bradley, who resides in Williamsport.
According to Bob, at one point, they had 10 family members across four generations riding at the same time. Bradley said the sport brings their family together.
"It's like a nice little family reunion," Bradley said.
