Maryland reported small declines in the positivity rate, current hospitalizations and the number of new deaths Thursday, even as the number of daily COVID-19 infections jumped back over 500.
The mixed results have become emblematic of the last few weeks that have seen most of the key metrics rise and fall while the novel coronavirus and the state battle to maintain the upperhand.
There are now 106,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That’s 577 more than the previous day.
The number of new cases had dipped below 500 the previous two days, including Tuesday when they fell to their lowest level (377) in nearly two months.
In Frederick County, the number of confirmed cases went up by nine, a much smaller increase than the previous day (28).
There are 3,413 confirmed cases in the county and 116 related deaths.
The number of deaths in the county remained unchanged for the fifth consecutive day, while it rose by six across the state to 3,580.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, and current hospitalizations both dipped over the last 24 hours after trending upward for much of the past week.
The positivity rate fell from 3.35 percent to 3.30 percent, while current hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 412. That includes 107 in intensive care, one more than the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, the number of COVID-19 patients was cut in half from the previous day, falling from eight to four. That includes one patient in intensive care.
There were more than 21,000 tests administered by the state over the last 24 hours, and more than 11,000 tests came back negative over that same span of time.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate fell from 2.48 percent to 2.42 percent after rising (.34 percent) the previous day.
The county health department announced the Hillcrest testing site will be changing its hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 1.
The health department also said it is hiring a variety of positions for the COVID-19 response. Anyone interested should visit the job opportunities page at health.frederickcountymd.gov.
To apply, anyone interested should complete a Maryland state application and submit or email it to Meghan Wiley at mwiley@frederickcountymd.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.