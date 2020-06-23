Maryland surpassed 65,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and crept toward 3,000 deaths Tuesday.
The Maryland Department of Health reported an increase of 404 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall total in the state to 65,007.
In Frederick County, there are 2,419 confirmed cases after the state reported an increase of 12 since 10 a.m. Monday.
While the death toll in the county (109) remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day and the 20th time in the last 32 days, it rose by 18 in the state, bringing the overall number of COVID-related fatalities in Maryland to 2,963.
The state could surpass 3,000 deaths before the end of the week.
While the number of cases increased, current hospitalizations declined for the 26th straight day and are now at their lowest level (561) since April 5.
The number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dropped by 41, and there are 20 fewer patients in intensive care since Monday morning.
MDH said there were still 212 in intensive care, while 4,797 have been released from isolation.
There were more than 10,000 coronavirus tests conducted across the state Monday, bringing the total number of tests administered to 583,091.
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked slightly higher and now stands at 5.06 percent. That marked the first time the positivity rate increased since June 10.
The Frederick County Health Department announced a new testing site on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick in the Railroad Square Station parking lot. The site will run on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. until further notice, the county said Tuesday.
The Brunswick location joins other spots around the county, including the Walmart on Guilford Drive, five CVS pharmacies, urgent care centers and the drive-through site run by Frederick Health Hospital at Frederick Health Village off of Monocacy Boulevard.
