Smoking Cannabis
Deeanna Schultz, of Frederick, smokes medical cannabis prior to taking part in a series of training exercises for law enforcement agencies as they prepare for the drug to be made legal for recreational use by adults 21 and over on July 1.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

As Maryland's legalization of recreational cannabis approaches on July 1, many people may be looking to use the drug for the first time. The Frederick News-Post spoke to a few cannabis experts about what beginners should know before they try it.

Once the legalization goes into effect, adults ages 21 and older will be able to possess, use and grow cannabis. For personal use, individuals can possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, products containing up to 750 milligrams of THC or two cannabis plants.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

That joint looks like a little blow torch! [cool]

"For personal use, individuals can possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis, 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, products containing up to 750 milligrams of THC or two cannabis plants."

We have friends in Colorado that grow (outdoors). Their plants look like mid-size Green Giant Arborvitae! One plant can produce *pounds* of pot. So the "two cannabis plants" seems like it might conflict with the "up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis."

"Rebelle's biggest recommendation for beginners is to "go low, go slow." Even if a person thinks a dosage like five milligrams may be a low dosage, she said beginners should break that edible down into halves or fourths and go up from there.

"You can always add on, but once you're there, you're there," she said. "That is the biggest pitfall that most people fall into ... especially people that have never tried before."

Good advice. It applies to other hallucinogens as well.

"However, if a person feels like they're too high, she recommended using CBD products to help mitigate the cannabis' psychoactive effects.

CBD is one of the main active components in cannabis, but the THC in the drug is what causes psychoactivity."

That could be worded better. Perhaps she was misquoted. The 2nd sentence is correct. The first might imply that if someone is currently feeling too high, they can use CBD products to bring themselves down -- when what I'm sure she meant was that a person could try using CBD products instead of cannabis.

