Dispensaries Open Rec Users
Staff member Katie Cody cheers on her fellow staff members at gLeaf Dispensary on English Muffin Way as they get ready for the opening rush of recreational cannabis users Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.

 Bill Green

Before gLeaf in Frederick had even opened its doors on Saturday, there was a line extending down the sidewalk and into the parking lot.

Once the dispensary officially opened at 10 a.m., the line started quickly flowing inside and toward the back of the building, where staff had turned what was previously a storage warehouse into a waiting area for adult cannabis users.

Motorists in line at the Kannivis Dispensary on Md. 80 in Urbana as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Dylan Baker tends to an adult recreational customer in the English Muffin Way dispensary Saturday morning as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.

