Staff member Katie Cody cheers on her fellow staff members at gLeaf Dispensary on English Muffin Way as they get ready for the opening rush of recreational cannabis users Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Motorists in line at the Kannivis Dispensary on Md. 80 in Urbana as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
GLeaf CFO Tim Kraemer cheers as he counts down the final minutes before the dispensary’s Saturday morning July 1st opening for adult non-medical customers at gLeaf Dispensary on English Muffin Way as they get ready for the opening rush of recreational cannabis users Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
The first recreational cannabis customer enters the dispensary’s Saturday morning July 1st during the opening for adult non-medical customers at gLeaf Dispensary on English Muffin Way as they get ready for the opening rush of recreational cannabis users Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Customers check into line at the Curaleaf Dispensary on Md. 355 as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
The early adult recreational customers enter gLeaf dispensary on English Muffin Way Saturday morning as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Staff members at gLeaf Dispensary on English Muffin Way get their cash draws ready for the opening rush of recreational cannabis users Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Dylan Baker tends to an adult recreational customer in the English Muffin Way dispensary Saturday morning as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
A worker directs traffic at the Kannivis Dispensary on Md. 80 in Urbana as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Motorists in line at the Kannivis Dispensary on Md. 80 in Urbana as the store opened for the first time to non medical customers Saturday morning, the first day of the legalization for recreational users.
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Bill Green
Before gLeaf in Frederick had even opened its doors on Saturday, there was a line extending down the sidewalk and into the parking lot.
Once the dispensary officially opened at 10 a.m., the line started quickly flowing inside and toward the back of the building, where staff had turned what was previously a storage warehouse into a waiting area for adult cannabis users.
Saturday was the first day recreational cannabis was legal for people over 21 in Maryland.
Philip Goldberg, president of gLeaf, stood outside and talked to people as they waited in line. When customers came out of the dispensary, Goldberg high-fived some and shook hands with others, happy that people got their purchases quickly and smoothly.
Thanks to the staff's hard work and overtime hours, he said, gLeaf was prepared for the huge wave of people coming in to buy recreational cannabis.
"We were anticipating it and were really hoping for that," Goldberg said. "It's sort of a historic day here in Maryland for us."
gLeaf, also known as Green Leaf Medical, has expanded with new registers, ordering kiosks and wait lines. Medical use patients have a separate entrance, as well as separate lines and registers, from recreational customers.
Tyreek Plunkett came into gLeaf after the initial morning rush began to die down to buy pre-rolled joints. He said had no issue getting into the dispensary quickly and ordering.
"It's been very transparent, they've been very clear. It's pretty easy," Plunkett said.
The Curaleaf dispensary in Frederick also had a long line outside the facility that started forming before they opened at 8 a.m. D'nise Rebelle, the store manager, said when she came in around 6 a.m., there was someone already outside of Curaleaf with a chair to hold his spot.
Like gLeaf, Curaleaf had separate lines for medical and recreational users and added more ordering kiosks. Curaleaf also arranged for a food truck, a glass blower and a painter to be in the parking lot so customers had things to do and see outside of the dispensary.
Peyton Ambush bought two strains from Curaleaf — one sativa and one hybrid — and said she planned to smoke later in the evening after work. Now that recreational cannabis is legal in the state, Ambush said she's relieved to know that she can buy cannabis products that are safe and accessible.
"It's just nice to know that it's coming from a safe, legal place," she said. "I'm just glad to be able to get it whenever instead of having to worry about when's the next time."
Rebelle said most of the customers coming to Curaleaf had already used cannabis before — but a few of them were new to using the drug.
Erica Seymore visited Curaleaf with her brother-in-law, who she deferred to for which products to buy, and she said it was her first time purchasing cannabis. Seymore also hadn't tried the drug before and said she planned to try it for the first time that night with a group of friends.
"I'm pretty chill. ... [I'm] more open to anything," she said. "Whatever comes my way comes my way. I'll start with the edibles. If those are any good, I might try something else, but it really depends on how this goes."
Rebelle said that Curaleaf in Frederick was ranked No. 1 for sales out of all Curaleaf facilities. At gLeaf, Goldberg said the dispensary received over 1,000 customers by the middle of the day.
Goldberg said the legalization of recreational cannabis is incredibly satisfying. That's been one of his goals for years, since starting Green Leaf Medical in 2014.
"We have been lobbying and working so hard on this for so long, and every year we were hopeful something was going to happen," he said. "To have it finally here ... it's like training for a marathon for a long time and finally running the marathon and being exhausted."
