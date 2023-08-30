Members of the Frederick County staff met with the County Council on Tuesday to defend their handling of the transition plans for residents of Montevue Assisted Living after advocates railed against changes at the facility.
When the conversion of the facility’s second floor from assisted living to skilled nursing occupancy was announced at a press conference in May, it was unclear how many residents would be displaced.
Soon after, people living at Montevue and their caregivers were told that all residents would have to relocate by the end of June 2024. The county has recently said that 33 people still live at Montevue.
Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Barnes-Keating acknowledged that “communication could have been different for the public,” but said communication with Montevue residents and their caregivers has been “robust.”
“We know that we have a moral obligation to these residents,” Barnes-Keating said during the meeting on Tuesday. “We will respect that obligation. There’s not a single one of us, or the county executive, who will put that aside.”
Officials said that by shifting from an institutional model to a service coordination model, organizations could serve a larger segment of the aging population at a lower cost to the county.
Under the service coordination model, the county hopes to provide many different home-based services through one central agency — enabling more seniors to “age in place.”
According to Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lewis, the county has spent $1.636 million to fully subsidize care for roughly 20 Montevue residents during fiscal year 2023 so far. Other residents pay for themselves.
Serving 75 senior citizens using the service coordination model, with residents living at home, would cost $350,000 to $400,000 a year, Lewis said. Money taken in from the new skilled nursing beds at Montevue would go toward funding the new model.
Still, some attendees at the meeting questioned whether the service coordination model would be a suitable alternative for Montevue, which was constructed with the goal of providing residential assistive care to the county’s low-income seniors.
Kevin Quirk, the president of the board of trustees for Citizens Care — which is on the same campus — from 1998 to 2003, said there was a “hole” in the system for care options for low-income people unable to live on their own, but who do not qualify for nursing care.
According to the Maryland Health Care Commission, only four assisted living facilities in Frederick County — Stern Life, Sunset Ridge, Bethany Living and Warm Heart Family — accept residents on a Medicaid waiver.
Administrators for Sunset Ridge and Stern Life told The Frederick News-Post on Thursday that neither facility has any Medicaid waiver beds available. A Bethany Living administrator said that facility currently has one bed reserved for a Medicaid waiver recipient.
Warm Heart Family could not be reached for comment by phone or email Wednesday and Thursday.
“If you’re in that black hole — you got no money, you can’t live at home, you gotta be somewhere — there’s nowhere to go,” Quirk said during the meeting on Tuesday. “Montevue fills a need that won’t be filled by anything else.”
Moving to Citizens
According to Barnes-Keating, the majority of Montevue’s current residents will relocate to Citizens Care. People who receive a subsidy from the county to stay at Montevue can live at Citizens with the same subsidy.
That’s not the same for the rest of Montevue’s current residents, who pay privately. If those residents transfer to Citizens, their daily cost of living will increase from $182 to $365 for a standard room — a reflection of the higher level of care provided by skilled nursing facilities.
“Every resident is unique both in their finances and in their health, so what they qualify for and what they’re able to afford ... that’s an individualized situation,” Frederick County Chief Administrative Officer John Peterson said during the meeting. “We can’t speak to those individualized needs.”
Darlene Umberger’s 100-year-old mother is a resident of Montevue who does not receive a county subsidy. She does not need nursing care.
“If my mother goes to Citizens, she will have to pay double what she pays now out of her pocket,” Umberger said during the meeting. “She just can’t do that. She’ll be out of money in no time.”
Councilman Steve McKay expressed concerns that the county would not be able to reimburse Montevue residents who pay privately for the additional costs they would incur as a result of the transition.
He pointed out that even Montevue residents who pay privately had been operating on the assumption that the county would foot the bill for their continued care if they run out of money.
“Even though they’re private pay, there’s a promise for subsidy,” McKay said during the meeting. “It does sound like, in terms of how we’re handling the transition of private pay residents that we may be treating them a bit differently.”
Transition timeline
Officials expect that the new service coordination model will launch in the first quarter of 2024. The new model is projected to be fully built out by June of the same year, by which time all residents must leave Montevue.
Barnes-Keating said a work group of community stakeholders will advise the county on which organization should be tasked with overseeing the new model in the coming months.
She said the county is creating a web page where members of the public can access information about Montevue Assisted Living and the service coordination model.
Members of the county staff agreed to provide periodic updates on the transition. Officials also said they would continue talking with Aurora Health Management, which operates Montevue on the county’s behalf, and with other experts in the field of senior services.
Cindy Powell, a local advocate for the aging who challenged the sale of Citizens and Montevue to a private entity under the last Board of County Commissioners, attended Tuesday’s meeting to hear an update on the county’s plan for the facility.
“We need to be sure that we understand what’s happening with Montevue,” Powell said on Tuesday. “I think there’s some repair work to be done, maybe some other questions to look at, and I think the stakeholders on the steering committee are willing to do that.”
(5) comments
Fitzwater kicks Grandpa's and Grandma's to the curb. Next up raising taxes on them.
This situation has been handled very poorly. Where is CE Fitzwater on this? What is she doing to make sure people are taken care of? We hear nothing from her on any topic.
We need to do something better for these people and thank God for Steve McKay!
$365 a day is more that 10k a month. I don't make that and I still work.
Yes, but if you need nursing care it is the usual cost. Medicare will pay 80% of the first 100 days, after that it all your costs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.