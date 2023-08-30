Montevue Assisted Living
Frederick County has notified residents of Montevue Assisted Living that they must find somewhere else to live by next summer, as the facility transitions to skilled nursing occupancy.

Members of the Frederick County staff met with the County Council on Tuesday to defend their handling of the transition plans for residents of Montevue Assisted Living after advocates railed against changes at the facility.

When the conversion of the facility’s second floor from assisted living to skilled nursing occupancy was announced at a press conference in May, it was unclear how many residents would be displaced.

(5) comments

LuvFrederick

Fitzwater kicks Grandpa's and Grandma's to the curb. Next up raising taxes on them.

FrederickFan

This situation has been handled very poorly. Where is CE Fitzwater on this? What is she doing to make sure people are taken care of? We hear nothing from her on any topic.

DickD

We need to do something better for these people and thank God for Steve McKay!

Reader1954

$365 a day is more that 10k a month. I don't make that and I still work.

DickD

Yes, but if you need nursing care it is the usual cost. Medicare will pay 80% of the first 100 days, after that it all your costs.

