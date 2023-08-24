Montevue Assisted Living
Frederick County has notified residents of Montevue Assisted Living that they must find somewhere else to live by next summer, as the facility transitions to skilled nursing occupancy.

Most residents of Montevue Assisted Living will relocate to nearby Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick as Montevue transitions to skilled nursing occupancy only, according to county government officials.

County spokeswoman Vivan Laxton on Wednesday said that 33 people currently live at Montevue.

