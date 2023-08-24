Most residents of Montevue Assisted Living will relocate to nearby Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick as Montevue transitions to skilled nursing occupancy only, according to county government officials.
County spokeswoman Vivan Laxton on Wednesday said that 33 people currently live at Montevue.
In 2016, the Frederick County government regained control of the facility, which had been transferred to a private entity under the last Board of County Commissioners. The facility is now operated by Aurora Health Management on the county's behalf.
Under the new model, the county subsidized care for approximately half of Montevue's residents through an enterprise fund. The money in the enterprise fund comes from profits generated by Citizens, which is on the same campus.
As a skilled nursing facility, Citizens is equipped to offer a higher level of care than what is provided in an assisted living setting like Montevue. That higher level of care comes at a higher price, which can be offset by Medicare and Medicaid.
In an interview on Wednesday, Leslie Barnes-Keating, the deputy chief administrative officer for the County Executive's Office, said that approximately two-thirds of current Montevue residents and their caregivers have made a transition plan.
"The majority of them have either self-selected and identified Citizens as their placement of choice, or it has become evident to the Aurora staff that they are approaching a level of care that would make them eligible for Citizens," Barnes-Keating said.
The conversion of the second floor of Montevue from assisted living occupancy to skilled nursing occupancy was announced at a May press conference. Funding for the project was included in the county's budget for fiscal year 2024, which the council approved one day earlier.
Nursing care eligibility
Some caregivers of Montevue residents said they were concerned about what will happen to those who are not eligible for nursing care.
Katie Magaha's mother, whose care is subsidized by the county, moved into the assisted living facility a little over a year ago because she needs reminders to eat and take her medication. She is not yet eligible for nursing care.
"There's a lot of people that are functioning that are not eligible for nursing care," Magaha told The Frederick News-Post on Thursday. "And it's the people that aren't eligible for a nursing home that don't know what we're doing."
Helen Sheppard has power of attorney over a woman from her church who requires assistance because of a disability. Though the staff at Montevue told the woman she could move to Citizens, Sheppard is reluctant to pay a lot more money for care "in a facility that she doesn't need to be in."
It is unclear how many residents of Montevue who are ineligible for skilled nursing care will move to Citizens. In a message to the News-Post forwarded through Laxton, Stanley Snow, president and co-founder of Aurora Health Management, said that information is "considered private."
Barnes-Keating said on Wednesday that "no one is going to be in a place that is not appropriate for their health and well-being."
For low-income elderly people who do not qualify for skilled nursing, local residential care options are limited.
Only four assisted living facilities in Frederick County accept residents on a Medicaid waiver. According to the Maryland Health Care Commission, all four of those facilities combined have a capacity of 20 residents.
Laxton said she was aware of the other facilities in the county, but was unsure if they had any vacancies.
Montevue alone can accommodate up to 75 residents. Montevue stopped accepting new residents in March per a county directive, according to Snow.
It is not yet clear whether the county would continue to subsidize care for low-income Montevue residents who opt to move to other assisted living facilities, but Frederick County Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lewis said that is the intent.
"If they allowed that subsidy to go to another facility, that would be wonderful," Magaha said. "But as far as we've been told, Montevue is the only one."
'Service coordination model'
Officials say the closure of the only county-owned assisted living facility is part of a gradual transition to a "service coordination model," which will offer comprehensive services in one location for older people living at home.
The transition to the service coordination model began under former County Executive Jan Gardner's administration. Congregate settings such as assisted living facilities also lost popularity during the pandemic, when health risks for older people were heightened.
Gardner could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
"We're going to be able to help tenfold the number of seniors in our community actually live where they want to be," Lewis said.
Members of the county staff will present an update on the Montevue plan to the County Council during a workshop Tuesday. There will be a public comment period, Councilman Steve McKay said in an interview on Thursday.
"Hopefully, it will be an opportunity for the administration to be a bit more detailed in what's happening, McKay said. "Because I don't think any of this — what happens to current residents — was discussed at that May press conference, and perhaps it should've been."
Asked on Friday to comment on the Montevue transition, County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said, "I am really excited about the move to the service coordination model. ... I think the workshop will be a good opportunity to share more information with the public."
Because county executives do not typically attend council meetings, Fitzwater said she will not be at the workshop on Tuesday. Her staff will be available to answer questions.
