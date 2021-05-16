Nearly half of Frederick County's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
About 122,990 residents, or 47.4 percent of the population, had received at least one shot, the county's website showed Sunday.
About 107,005 Frederick County residents, or 41.2 percent of the population, meanwhile, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from about 96,300 one week ago.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate stood at 2.6 percent Sunday, up from 2.4 percent one week ago and and down from 3.2 percent two weeks prior. Maryland’s rate was 2.52 percent, a decrease from 3.31 one week ago, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
In the county, there have been 19,652 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began — up from 19,569 the week prior — and 315 deaths, an increase of three from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 456,004 cases (compared to 453,125 one week ago) and 8,737 deaths (compared to 8,660 one week prior).
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday the state had reached approximately 5.55 million vaccinations, up from 5.21 million a week ago. The state's daily positivity rate was at an all-time low of 1.65 percent, he said.
Hogan on Friday announced that the state is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and lifting the indoor and outdoor mask mandate in most settings.
The only exceptions, the governor said, are on public transportation and in health care settings and schools.
“Today is the day that so many of us have been waiting for and working towards: We finally do clearly see that light at the end of the tunnel,” Hogan said.
Maryland businesses are still be able to enforce their own mask mandates.
In Frederick County, Hispanic residents have contracted 13.4 percent of Frederick County cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 4.3 percent of deaths.
Black Frederick County residents represented 10.4 percent of cases and 10.9 percent of deaths, while Black or African American people make up approximately 10.7 percent of the county’s population. Asian residents had 1.5 percent of the county’s cases and 0.6 percent of deaths, while they represent about 5 percent of the local population. White residents, which make up about 80.7 percent of Frederick County, represent 74.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county and 53.3 percent of cases.
Women represent 52 percent of cases and 50.8 percent of deaths in the county.
More than 58 percent of the county's deaths were adults aged 80 or older, although that age group made up just 2.5 percent of the county's cases.
COVID-19 patients occupied three intensive care unit beds and 13 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 612 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 83 staff and 58 residents contracted COVID-19. Seventeen residents died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
