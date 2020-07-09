The national surge of the novel coronavirus has caused testing delays in Frederick County.
The Frederick County Health Department reported Thursday that test results are being delayed as many as 7-10 days due to labs being inundated with samples to test.
In some cases, it could take even longer than that to get results back, according to Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department.
"It’s very important for people to self-quarantine and stay away from others while waiting for test results so that people aren’t spreading the virus before they find out that they have COVID-19," Watkins said.
Even as the state and county work hard to contain the virus, it is spreading unchecked through much of the country, straining resources.
Many southern and western states are reporting record case numbers, and the number of daily cases nationally has surpassed 50,000 for much of the past week.
"While we are seeing dramatic spikes in states across our region and across the nation, here in Maryland, the key health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, and we continue to be better positioned for an economic comeback than nearly every other state in America," Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday in a news release.
The Maryland Department of Health reported an increase of 586 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number in the state to 71,447.
The number includes an increase of 14 cases in Frederick County, which now has 2,567 confirmed cases, according to the state.
There were 11 related deaths in Maryland over the last 24 hours, raising the total number to 3,149. In Frederick County, there were no deaths reported for the fifth consecutive day.
"But this does not mean the crisis is behind us or that we can stop being vigilant and cautious," Hogan said. "In order to keep outperforming the nation and continue on our road to recovery, all Marylanders, regardless of age, must continue practicing physical distancing, wearing masks and avoiding crowds and close gatherings."
The state reported more than 15,000 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell slightly to 4.53 percent.
In Frederick County, the seven-day positivity rate is 2.1 percent.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there are just two patients presently being treated for COVID-19 and no one in intensive care for the last two weeks.
"Together, we can be proud to have made great strides to reduce the spread of the virus in our community," County Executive Jan Gardner said in a statement. "We can continue to control the spread and keep our communities as safe as possible if everyone does their part. Wear masks, stay apart and wash your hands."
Across the state, there are 406 currently being hospitalized by the novel coronavirus. That's an increase of eight in the last day.
Of those currently hospitalized, there are 139 in intensive care. That's an increase of three from the previous day.
