During normal times, Mary Crum is the day service manager at the Scott Key Center on Rocky Springs Road.
She manages staff schedules, assists programs within the building and works directly with the people this career-resource center for people with developmental disabilities serves.
Then, last June, the novel coronavirus, like it has for so many people, upended her everyday life.
Crum was asked to schedule staff for the call center the Frederick County Health Department was standing up to assist in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout effort. The job soon turned into managing the entire call center, as Crum suddenly found herself outside of her comfort zone and learning new tasks and meeting new people on the fly, which she found to be a welcome change.
"I am learning a lot, getting to do a lot of different duties within the county that I have not had the opportunity to do," Crum said on a video played Thursday during County Executive Jan Gardner's weekly public information briefing on the virus and vaccination effort.
"It's rewarding. There are so many people in this community that call and send us emails, just praise what we are doing and thank us for our time," she said. "So, it's a very rewarding job."
Over the last year, there are stories like Crum's across Frederick County government, people being displaced from their normal jobs, accepting more responsibility and otherwise pitching in to what Gardner described as "an all-hands-on-deck effort" to combat the pandemic and get the vaccine into arms as quickly as possible.
She spent the final third of Thursday's briefing outlining the sacrifices being made and thanking people for their service.
"This is really a massive undertaking," Gardner (D) said. "It's unlike anything we've done since I have been in county government, and I have been in county government now for a few years."
Now, with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announcing Tuesday that Frederick will host a mass vaccination site starting the week of April 12, county staff could be stretched even more thin in order to get it up and running.
The site will be state-supported, but not state-run. So, while the state will supply additional vaccine doses, the county will be responsible for staffing and all other logistics.
Gardner said she has spoken with city officials about getting more municipal help and that Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor is agreeable to the request. She also said she will reach out to the state for help with staffing, though she was not certain it could accommodate the request.
Later Thursday, county officials, including Gardner, were scheduled to meet with Dennis Schrader, the acting secretary for the Maryland Department of Health, about logistics for the new vaccine site in Frederick.
With the state saying vaccine supply is ramping up -- perhaps as early as next week -- Gardner said she would like to see the county receive enough vaccine to bring the health department's three existing vaccination sites at Scott Key Center, Butterfly Ridge Elementary School and Frederick Community College up to capacity. She said all three sites are operating and 20 to 25 percent below what they are capable of handling.
"Our first goal is to bring the existing sites up to functional capacity," she said.
To help with the overall effort, Gardner said the county is looking to hire some staff and has some federal dollars to aid in that undertaking. She also said there is an active effort to reach out to community organizations to recruit dependable volunteers.
"When I say we need 120 people for a day, that's true. If you are going to do it for two days, it's not going to be the same 120 people," Gardner said. "So, it's probably 300 people."
Gardner said the last year has been a remarkable demonstration of teamwork, with people extending well beyond their normal job responsibilities to do what is needed.
"It really has touched almost everybody," she said.
Out-of-work transit drivers have helped the county deliver meals to seniors. The finance team has helped track and distribute millions of dollars in grants to local businesses. The IT department has stood up websites and registration systems and kept lines of communication open and running.
"There aren't idle hands," Gardner said.
