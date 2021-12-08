On Wednesday, for the third time in recent months, Alisha Yocum found herself crying happy tears outside of a Frederick County Board of Education meeting.
The school board approved a charter for the new Sabillasville Environmental School on Wednesday night, capping a months-long community effort led by Yocum and an impassioned band of her neighbors.
Now, Yocum said, the group must begin a different — and equally daunting — task: getting ready to open an entirely new school in less than a year.
“We’re ready to hit the ground running,” said Yocum, who has served as president of Sabillasville Elementary School’s parent teacher organization. “I’m just ecstatic.”
The school — which will take over the Sabillasville building — is set to use the classical model of education with a focus on agriculture and the environment. Community members have emphasized that Sabillasville’s location in the mountains of northern Frederick County make it an ideal candidate for such a curriculum.
School board members had been angling to close Sabillasville Elementary for months, citing dwindling enrollment and the high cost of maintenance associated with the facility. Yocum and others in the community convinced them that embracing the classical model and the environmental curriculum would attract students from all over the county.
Part of that effort included repeatedly reminding the board that Frederick Classical Charter School, the only other public classical charter school in the county, has a waitlist of hundreds of students each year.
Plus, speakers from groups like the Frederick County Farm Bureau and the Maryland Agricultural Education Fund told the board that a school focusing on agriculture would enrich local kids’ understanding of the county’s primary industry.
For Yocum and Sabillasville residents, there was always another, simpler goal: Save the school so it could remain as the central gathering place for their small, rural community.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Yocum said Wednesday night.
Board members congratulated the community after officially approving the charter. Sue Johnson, who was elected Wednesday as the new board vice president, recalled a community forum she attended earlier this year. The event was in the Sabillasville gym, which features panoramic views of the mountainous landscape.
“One of the lasting memories I’ll have was sitting in the gym, looking out at a sunny day with some storms on the horizon. And we were just surrounded by cornfields and soybean fields — what a wonderful place,” Johnson said. “I’m glad to be a part of the whole thing.”
(2) comments
A lot of effort for a worthwhile project. Good Luck!
I thought you were against charter schools.
