The loud bleats of a goat on Saturday filled the air during an event to celebrate the new Sabillasville Environmental School.
It is a conversion of Sabillasville Elementary School, the local public school set to close a few years ago due to underenrollment.
Alisha Yocum, a member of the school's board of directors, said she was excited to have the school open next month after three years of working on it.
“It’s definitely a relief to be opening the doors and just full of excitement, as well,” Yocum said.
Yocum has two children, Bryce and Eli, who will attend the school in second and fifth grade, respectively, when it opens in August. They will be the third generation of the family to go to Sabillasville, she said.
The new curriculum for Sabillasville is from Project Learning Tree and will be about a more “hands-on” approach to learning, Yocum said. Students can apply what they learn in math, science and history classes through gardening, sewing, and other activities.
Teachers will use the classical approach, which teaches history in chronological order using significant literature and philosophy. They will teach math in the same way as teachers in Singapore, a country with some of the best math scores in the world, Yocum said.
Teachers will begin training on Aug. 10, a few weeks before students come to school. Most have not taught the curricula Sabillasville will use, Yocum said.
Principal Dawn Getzandanner wants to make sure teachers are comfortable with the new style of teaching.
“We take it a little bit at a time and we’re supporting each other,” she said.
Yocum said the school expects to have 12 or 13 special needs students attending in August. It will have a special education teacher and instructional assistant, she said.
“The school is interesting to those families because they’re not sitting still in a chair. … [With] the really small classrooms and small school size, those kids don’t get lost,” Yocum said.
During the first year as a charter school, students from kindergarten to sixth grade will be enrolled, Getzandanner said.
The school hopes to add seventh grade seats next year and eight grade seats in two years. The additions will require portable classrooms beside the school, which used to serve as a public school.
When the school opens in August, there will be 161 students. Each grade will have one class of 23 students. The school also has a waiting list of over 100 children, Yocum said.
The board of directors received a $20,000 grant from the Delaplaine Foundation, which will be used to construct a greenhouse and gardens for students to use, she said.
“We want to be the charter school that sets the pace, sets the goal for other charters schools to replicate,” Getzandanner said.
