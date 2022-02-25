About three months after the Frederick County Board of Education gave Sabillasville residents final approval to turn their elementary school into a charter school focused on agriculture and the environment, organizers say they’ve been inundated with interested families.
As of Thursday, the school had received 233 applications for 161 seats, said Alisha Yocum, president of its parent teacher organization. Families flooded into an open house Thursday night, towing small children who bounded around the gymnasium and made bird feeders out of paper towel rolls while their parents listened to presentations.
More than 300 people attended the open house, Yocum said. Some families from as far away as Urbana were considering enrollment, she added — signaling they’d be willing to drive 40 minutes each way to get their kids to Sabillasville Environmental School.
“We had a lot of doubters,” Yocum said. “So many people told us in the beginning that no one would want to come to Sabillasville. And clearly, that is not the case.”
Situated north of Thurmont, Sabillasville is a tiny, remote mountain community whose residents have long maintained that its location makes it a perfect candidate for an environmental charter school. After a years-long fight to save Sabillasville Elementary School from closure due to dwindling enrollment, Yocum said, the past few weeks have felt like a vindication.
“It just really feels like things are real now,” she said.
SES will implement a classical model of education with a focus on natural sciences, drawing on its proximity to hundreds of acres of farmland, Cunningham Falls State Park and Catoctin Mountain Park.
The school has tapped Dawn Getzandanner, assistant principal at Frederick Classical Charter School, to serve as its principal. Getzandanner, who lives on a farm in neighboring Washington County, has been with Frederick County Public Schools since 1994. She ran a cow and calf operation with her husband for 20 years before switching to hay production, and is an avid horseback rider. She has a veterinary assistant’s degree.
Yocum called her a “perfect match.”
“When I first heard about this school, it was something that was inspiring to me,” Getzandanner told parents at the open house. “I am just so proud and overwhelmed to be part of this fabulous community, and this fabulous opportunity to get kids back into nature.”
Applications close March 11, and a lottery drawing will take place March 21.
Though the roughly 75 current students of Sabillasville Elementary will have to apply through the lottery, they’re guaranteed a spot, Yocum said. That leaves about 90 seats for students from other parts of the county.
Many attendees at Thursday’s open house were from Thurmont, about a 15-minute drive down the mountain. Once enrollment is finalized, Yocum said, SES will work with Frederick County Public Schools on establishing bus stops in other areas to help with transportation.
Organizers are also working to finalize an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club, who will likely provide before and after care at the school site. That’s something that’s lacking in the area, Yocum has said.
The access to childcare was important for Joan Woodward, a Sabillasville parent who took her daughter, Jaylin, to Walkersville Elementary School starting in third grade because that’s where the family’s daycare was. Now, Joan is hoping Jaylin can return to her home school.
“We really liked going to Sabillasville,” Woodward said. “The level of care that she got was really good. She learned a lot.”
Chris and Gillian Lyerla, who recently moved to a cabin in Wolfsville from Falls Church, Va., said they entered the SES lottery because of the school’s outdoor-focused approach. The couple watched their three young children play with a bin of colorful feathers at the open house on Thursday.
“They’ve been really happy at Wolfsville Elementary, but the combination of environment and classical education drew us here today,” Gillian said. “If I were to homeschool, that’s what I would be focusing on.”
“It’s unique,” Chris added. “You don’t see many schools like that.”
The Lyerlas are building a “homestead” on their 20-acre property, they said, hoping to raise chickens and vegetables and let their kids spend as much time outside as possible.
Andrew Grimm, who runs Piece of Harmony farm in Myersville with his wife, Katie, said enrolling in SES could be a “life-changing experience” for his 9-year-old son.
“He’s really interested in outdoor stuff,” Andrew said. “We think he could get really excited about this.”
The school has excited community nature and agriculture groups, too. Mark Spurrier, manager of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks, said he was excited to partner with SES administrators. He hopes the school will connect kids to nature and inspire some to eventually pursue a career in conservation, agriculture or other environmental fields.
“The kids can get real field experience in the park, doing some of the things they’re learning, like tree planting or flower beds or helping us with simple research projects,” he said. “Just to give them the passion to keep going.
“Opening a new facility like this, with everything else going on in the world, is a great adventure,” Spurrier added. “And it looks like they’re going to be successful.”
