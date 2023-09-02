Redistricting Community Meeting
Attendees at a community meeting on a proposed Frederick County Public Schools redistricting project wait their turn to address FCPS officials at Crestwood Middle School in May.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick County Public Schools has developed three alternative redistricting maps and will present them at a series of community meetings, aiming to hear feedback on a plan that could affect more than 2,000 students.

The project is referred to as the "Crestwood area redistricting study," because it's being prompted by an addition to Crestwood Middle School that will add about 300 seats.

Correction

A previous version of this story misstated the date of one of the redistricting meetings. They are Sept. 6 at Tuscarora High School, Sept. 7 at Frederick High School and Sept. 11 at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. 

(5) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Upset about redistricting? You should be.

The main culprit is continued residential sprawl. Redistricting is one of many ways in which an increasing population lowers our quality of life.

It does not matter what type of development it is -- single family homes; townhouses; apartments; or "smart growth" all of it results in more cars on our roads, more visitors packing our parks, and more kids in our schools.

If you do not like redistricting, do what you can to push back against the continued destruction of Frederick County.

Report Add Reply
Panhead

DEI will fix everything.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Including your comments?

Report Add Reply
chyandqt

have you taken a look in the am and pm parking lots in ballenger creek Middle school?? makes no sense of all the cars picking up the kids something wrong with that picture. They now parking in the Villages on the street to pick up their kids. What a mess this is

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

The redistricting is crooked as Heck.

The kids in my neighborhood had a 5 minute max drive to their HS, now a 20+ minute drive.

Buses drive past our neighborhood from further away to go to that the former school, it makes absolutely no sense, a waste of resources and time.

They changed the boundaries a few times, but when a private community adjacent to ours, was districted to the school 20 minutes away, they exempted them from the move after a bit of pressure.

Money/influence takes precedence in these negotiations.

Report Add Reply

