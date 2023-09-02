Frederick County Public Schools has developed three alternative redistricting maps and will present them at a series of community meetings, aiming to hear feedback on a plan that could affect more than 2,000 students.
The project is referred to as the "Crestwood area redistricting study," because it's being prompted by an addition to Crestwood Middle School that will add about 300 seats.
As a result, Frederick County Public Schools says it needs to shift enrollments at surrounding middle schools, which creates a ripple effect in elementary and high schools, too.
FCPS leaders introduced a recommended redistricting map in May. Under that plan, 425 elementary schoolers, 1,054 middle schoolers and 969 high schoolers would change schools.
The plan faced pushback from parents and students. In response, the district announced it would hold more community meetings and look at alternate proposals.
"It is important to note that neighborhoods not impacted in the Superintendent’s initial recommendation may be impacted in one or more of the new alternatives," FCPS wrote in an emailed statement to The Frederick News-Post.
Community members will be able to review the alternative plans at three upcoming meetings set for Sept. 6, 7 and 11. Each meeting will go from 6 to 8 p.m.
The first meeting will be at Tuscarora High School, the second at Frederick High School and the third at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
The same information will be presented at each meeting, the FCPS statement said.
On Nov. 1, the Frederick County Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the redistricting plan during its regular 6 p.m. meeting.
Community members can request interpreting services for any of the meetings via FCPS' website.
Maps and data for the three alternatives will be available on the project website starting Wednesday, the day of the first community meeting, according to FCPS' statement.
Community members will have access to an interactive map in which they can enter their address and see whether they would be affected by the superintendent’s recommendation or any of three new alternatives.
A new community survey on the plans will also be available starting Wednesday.
The redistricting won't take effect until the beginning of next school year.
The school board is set to vote on a final plan Dec. 6.
Upset about redistricting? You should be.
The main culprit is continued residential sprawl. Redistricting is one of many ways in which an increasing population lowers our quality of life.
It does not matter what type of development it is -- single family homes; townhouses; apartments; or "smart growth" all of it results in more cars on our roads, more visitors packing our parks, and more kids in our schools.
If you do not like redistricting, do what you can to push back against the continued destruction of Frederick County.
DEI will fix everything.
Including your comments?
have you taken a look in the am and pm parking lots in ballenger creek Middle school?? makes no sense of all the cars picking up the kids something wrong with that picture. They now parking in the Villages on the street to pick up their kids. What a mess this is
The redistricting is crooked as Heck.
The kids in my neighborhood had a 5 minute max drive to their HS, now a 20+ minute drive.
Buses drive past our neighborhood from further away to go to that the former school, it makes absolutely no sense, a waste of resources and time.
They changed the boundaries a few times, but when a private community adjacent to ours, was districted to the school 20 minutes away, they exempted them from the move after a bit of pressure.
Money/influence takes precedence in these negotiations.
