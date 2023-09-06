Redistricting Meeting
Buy Now

People look over redistricting options during a public meeting at Tuscarora High School on Wednesday evening.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday presented three alternative plans for a redistricting that will affect students in Frederick city, including one that would move far fewer students than originally proposed.

In May, district Superintendent Cheryl Dyson recommended one plan for the redistricting, which comes in response to an upcoming addition at Crestwood Middle School. The addition means there will be room for about 300 new students there starting next school year.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(2) comments

Learch

well said[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Upset about redistricting? You should be. It is completely preventable. Unfortunately, county officials continue to side with developers and real estate brokers. Your concerns as parents and students barely register. Sure, they will ACT like they care, but talk is cheap. The proof that they are not on your side are all of the building permits that continue to be handed out like business flyers.

The main driver of redistricting is continued residential sprawl. Redistricting is one of many ways in which an increasing population lowers our quality of life.

It does not matter what type of development it is -- single family homes; townhouses; apartments; or "smart growth" all of it results in more cars on our roads, more visitors packing our parks, more kids in our schools -- and more redistricting.

If you do not like redistricting, do what you can to push back against the continued destruction of Frederick County.

Remember: "If the developers win, you LOSE!" (Former County Commissioner Lennie Thompson)

The only way to stop redistricting is to have a moratorium on all residential construction. Here's one method, right in the DRRAs:

The language of § 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION. is simple and clear:

"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."

"If the county governing body determines..." Not 'in consultation with the developer', or 'if an arbitrator agrees', but the FredCo gov't alone.

The definitions of "public health, safety, or welfare" are very broad. Only one need be threatened (the language is "or" not "and"). "Welfare" might apply most often. In addition to school redistricting, it includes:

1) The commuters who are spending more and more time stuck in traffic, and less time with their family.

2) Longer response times for emergency vehicles.

3) Children receiving sub-par education due to classroom overcrowding, potentially determining the course of their lives ("You want fries with that?").

4) Long lines to get into parks like Greenbriar, with many people routinely turned away (I recall simply driving in).

5) Greater expenses/higher taxes for existing residents because development absolutely does NOT pay for itself.

6) Lower quality of life.

That's just off the top of my head, but those alone justify the termination of all or most DRRLs.

If that isn't enough, I'd like to know what WOULD qualify. Maybe running out of water? That's happening in Myersville.

Knowing the above, why are our county gov't officials STILL approving more and more development?! Aren't they supposed to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription