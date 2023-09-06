Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday presented three alternative plans for a redistricting that will affect students in Frederick city, including one that would move far fewer students than originally proposed.
In May, district Superintendent Cheryl Dyson recommended one plan for the redistricting, which comes in response to an upcoming addition at Crestwood Middle School. The addition means there will be room for about 300 new students there starting next school year.
Dyson's recommendation would move more than 2,400 total students to new schools. The plan sparked community outcry from parents and students, who argued that transferring schools so soon after the pandemic would damage children's mental health.
Community members also argued that there should be more than one option on the table.
As a result, the Frederick County Board of Education directed district leaders to create alternatives.
Employees went through three new proposals during a community meeting at Tuscarora High School on Wednesday, where attendees continued to express frustration about the redistricting process.
The first alternative would move 1,804 students and the second would move 2,799.
Like Dyson's recommendation, the first two alternatives shuffle elementary and high school students in addition to middle schoolers, aiming to balance enrollments across the city and address the ripple effect created by Crestwood's boosted capacity.
The third alternative would move 201 students. It transfers a small group of students north of the Golden Mile from Monocacy Middle to Crestwood Middle, but does not change the boundaries for any elementary or high schools.
Several people at Wednesday evening's meeting argued that that option was the best of the four.
"To do anything besides alternative 3 is just crazy to me," one parent said.
A girl who identified herself as a West Frederick Middle School student also spoke in favor of alternative three.
Under Dyson's recommended plan, West Frederick students — who share a campus with Frederick High School — would be split between Frederick and Gov. Thomas Johnson high schools.
"You have titled this the 'Crestwood redistricting' all along, so option three makes the most sense," since only Crestwood Middle and one other school are affected, the student said.
Meeting attendees applauded.
In a 58-page document uploaded to the redistricting project web page on Wednesday, FCPS goes through the pros and cons of each of the four plans.
The document examines how each map would affect future school capacity, the number of students who can walk to school, the number of split feeders and more.
Split feeders occur when students from an elementary school split into more than one middle school, or when students from a middle school split into more than one high school.
Under alternative three, Crestwood Middle School students would split into three high schools: Frederick, TJ and Tuscarora. It would be the only school in the county where students split into three groups when moving up a level.
Attendees on Wednesday criticized FCPS leaders for what they argued was a failure to follow the school board's policy on redistricting, saying the district should have offered more than one option from the beginning.
Many also spoke about youth mental health challenges stemming from the pandemic and urged FCPS to consider that when looking at the options.
FCPS will offer the same presentation Thursday at Frederick High School and Monday at TJ High School.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the redistricting Nov. 1. The board is scheduled to vote Dec. 6.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(2) comments
well said[thumbup]
Upset about redistricting? You should be. It is completely preventable. Unfortunately, county officials continue to side with developers and real estate brokers. Your concerns as parents and students barely register. Sure, they will ACT like they care, but talk is cheap. The proof that they are not on your side are all of the building permits that continue to be handed out like business flyers.
The main driver of redistricting is continued residential sprawl. Redistricting is one of many ways in which an increasing population lowers our quality of life.
It does not matter what type of development it is -- single family homes; townhouses; apartments; or "smart growth" all of it results in more cars on our roads, more visitors packing our parks, more kids in our schools -- and more redistricting.
If you do not like redistricting, do what you can to push back against the continued destruction of Frederick County.
Remember: "If the developers win, you LOSE!" (Former County Commissioner Lennie Thompson)
The only way to stop redistricting is to have a moratorium on all residential construction. Here's one method, right in the DRRAs:
The language of § 1-25-8. TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT; SUSPENSION. is simple and clear:
"If the county governing body determines that suspension or termination is essential to ensure the public health, safety, or welfare, the county governing body may suspend or terminate an agreement after a public hearing."
"If the county governing body determines..." Not 'in consultation with the developer', or 'if an arbitrator agrees', but the FredCo gov't alone.
The definitions of "public health, safety, or welfare" are very broad. Only one need be threatened (the language is "or" not "and"). "Welfare" might apply most often. In addition to school redistricting, it includes:
1) The commuters who are spending more and more time stuck in traffic, and less time with their family.
2) Longer response times for emergency vehicles.
3) Children receiving sub-par education due to classroom overcrowding, potentially determining the course of their lives ("You want fries with that?").
4) Long lines to get into parks like Greenbriar, with many people routinely turned away (I recall simply driving in).
5) Greater expenses/higher taxes for existing residents because development absolutely does NOT pay for itself.
6) Lower quality of life.
That's just off the top of my head, but those alone justify the termination of all or most DRRLs.
If that isn't enough, I'd like to know what WOULD qualify. Maybe running out of water? That's happening in Myersville.
Knowing the above, why are our county gov't officials STILL approving more and more development?! Aren't they supposed to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.