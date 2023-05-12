Redistricting Community Meeting
Jennifer Milsovic addresses Frederick County Public Schools staff members during a community meeting held Thursday evening on a proposed redistricting plan. Milsovic, a parent of a Frederick High School ninth grader and a West Frederick Middle School seventh grader, criticized the proposed changes.

Frederick County Public Schools is adding at least one more option for a proposed redistricting plan and revising its schedule for public feedback, including more meetings in the fall.

The Crestwood Area Redistricting Study would add 300 seats to Crestwood Middle School and create a ripple effect in other schools in Frederick.

