Frederick County Public Schools is adding at least one more option for a proposed redistricting plan and revising its schedule for public feedback, including more meetings in the fall.
The Crestwood Area Redistricting Study would add 300 seats to Crestwood Middle School and create a ripple effect in other schools in Frederick.
A redistricting plan recommended by Superintendent Cheryl Dyson would shuffle around nearly 2,500 students at 12 schools in the 2024-25 school year.
The plan would affect 425 elementary school students, 1,054 middle school students and 969 high school students.
The two biggest moves would be 436 students from Monocacy Middle School to West Frederick Middle School, and 429 students moving from Frederick High School to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Frederick High, Gov. Thomas Johnson High and Tuscarora High, and schools that feed into them, are affected.
The school system staff was at its second of four community engagement meetings on Thursday to gather feedback from the community on the new redistricting map. The district did not offer alternatives to that map.
According to the school system’s regulations on redistricting, the chief operating officer is in charge of developing “a redistricting proposal including alternatives” if redistricting is deemed necessary.
In an interview early Friday afternoon, Board of Education President Sue Johnson called into question the way school system staff was following regulations and policies.
She said the board talked with Dyson to make sure the policy on redistricting is being followed, even if it requires slowing down the process or backing up.
“All along, we’re looking for the highest levels of communication and transparency with stakeholders and that’s not the feedback we’re getting from them,” Johnson said. “And so we’ve asked the superintendent to do what it takes to ensure that we’re following our policy.”
At the meeting, which was held at Crestwood Middle School, parents said the school system was not following its procedures by not providing alternative redistricting maps.
“I feel like when we look at the schedule … the option to the board is to say, yes, we approve the entire thing as it is or no, we do not approve the entire thing as it is. There were never any alternates,” one parent said.
Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo said in an interview Friday afternoon that the staff will revise the current proposed and provide at least one alternative option. He said those steps are “prudent” after hearing from the community and the superintendent.
The staff will still host the community meetings that are already scheduled — at Waverley Elementary School on Monday and at Monocacy Middle School on May 22— but the district will refine the current map and create at least one other redistricting option to present for community feedback in the fall, he said.
Lebo said at Thursday’s meeting that it’s possible the current map could be refined and changed based on feedback from the community.
“This is not a done deal. This is not a final plan. This isn’t just a formality,” Lebo said. “This is to get feedback from the community to be able to inform any potential recommendations or further revisions and will be included in the discussions that we have with the Board of Education.”
Johnson said during an interview early Friday afternoon that the board was anticipating more alternative maps from Lebo.
Later Friday afternoon, the school system sent a Find Out First message to the community that outlined the change in the schedule and the new maps.
“Staff will work with the Board of Education to revise the current schedule and allow for any additional options to be presented to the community in August and September 2023,” the email read.
Lebo said during the interview that the district is aiming for the fall since not all families are available in the summer.
Another complaint that parents aired at Thursday’s meeting was that the study had a misleading title, since it only mentions Crestwood.
Many parents of West Frederick Middle School and Frederick High School students said they had no idea this redistricting would affect them until the last week or so.
“Many parents are left out because they hear Crestwood,” one father said. “It’s only through the communication of the parents in the PTA and the different social media networks, things like that, that people are just becoming aware of it.”
Elizabeth Pasierb, FCPS’ facilities planning supervisor, said the district sent a Find Out First message out on March 23 to three high school feeders and another message on March 30 with the redistricting plan and which schools would be affected.
One mom, Natasha Cleveland, said she hosted a “parent strategy meeting” in which 20 parents congregated at her house to talk about redistricting and how it affected them.
The community meeting at times became testy, but the school system staff repeated that they were juggling a multitude of factors to put forth the best possible option.
“I know that you’re all in your feelings today, but we are trying to operate in your best interests,” Tiana Haile, FCPS’ community engagement coordinator, said.
A few students attended the meeting and told the staff how changing schools would affect them.
Emma, an eighth grader at West Frederick Middle School who did not give her last name, said the redistricting was unfair. With the redistricting, she would have to go to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School after one year already at Frederick High School.
Not only was she prepared and excited to go to Frederick High School, but she would have to say goodbye to her childhood best friend, with whom she just rekindled a friendship.
“I was so happy to meet her and now you’re gonna tear her away from me for the second time,” she said, referring to their time apart during the pandemic.
Ronaldo Bernal, an eighth grader from West Frederick Middle School, said he would rather the system make the switch now, since he would have to spend one year at Frederick High School just to transfer to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School for his sophomore year.
Bernal was excited for all of the programs he would have access to at Frederick High School — like Linking Youth to New Experiences (LYNX), which creates an individualized plan for students to succeed. Now, he wasn’t sure what to do if he was going to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, he said.
“LYNX can help me a lot with my future,” he said. “I already had a rough seventh grade and I had to make it up this year.”
