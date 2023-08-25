A months-long independent audit of Frederick County Public Schools' special education services was finalized Thursday, culminating in a 140-page document detailing dozens of recommended changes.
Public Consulting Group (PCG), a private firm based in Boston, signed a $145,000 contract with the Frederick County Board of Education in December to do the review.
The review came at the recommendation of the district's Blue Ribbon Task Force, which formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found FCPS was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
School board members and district leaders have said they want FCPS to go beyond meeting the terms of the DOJ settlement and become a nationwide model for excellence in special education.
So, PCG cast a wide net. Consultants conducted focus groups, visited more than 100 classrooms and analyzed a plethora of data.
"It's a lot to unpack," school board President Sue Johnson said in an interview Friday afternoon. She had not yet been able to review the entire document, she said, but thought it seemed like a promising road map for the district.
In its lengthy report, PCG laid out about 50 recommended improvements to the district's approach to special education. The recommendations — some minor, others major — span five categories.
The consultants said FCPS should overhaul its staffing model, reduce teachers' paperwork burden, bolster employee training and fill service gaps for "high functioning students with autism," among many other changes.
The report acknowledges it may take FCPS up to five years to fully implement its recommendations. It does not give any indication of cost.
The News-Post asked FCPS on Friday if it wanted to comment on the audit. The district did not provide a response.
District leaders and PCG consultants will discuss the findings and recommendations with the school board at its meeting Wednesday.
"It's not something that we're going to just talk about in one meeting," Johnson said. "It's something we're going to be continuously talking about."
Below is an overview of some notable findings and recommendations in each of the five main report categories.
Learning Environment and Specialized Services
In the longest of the five sections, consultants recommended a host of changes to how FCPS serves students with atypical learning needs.
It said the district needs to bolster its resources and staffing for reading and math intervention. Often, the audit found, special education teachers are pulled away from their classrooms to do this work.
Consultants also recommended FCPS "complete a deep analysis of all student profiles in specialized programs" to make sure each student is in a program that makes sense for their needs. The district has a range of special education programs intended to serve students of different abilities.
"When asked directly, FCPS is cognizant of students being placed in specialized programs who did not exactly meet the criteria but rather placed in a program based on space," the report said.
The report also found that FCPS didn't provide sufficient services for some students with autism and said the district should expand its program offerings.
This section also detailed behavioral difficulties that some special education and general education teachers said were making their jobs significantly more difficult.
Some teachers told the reviewers that dangerous student behavior has increased in recent years.
And in the wake of the DOJ investigation, FCPS has not given all employees adequate resources to deal with such behavior, the report said.
"Ultimately, the fallout from the DOJ investigation has created learning environments within FCPS filled with confusion, fear, mistrust and ultimately students and staff are impacted on a daily basis," the report said. "Further investigation into all programming addressing behavioral services is critical."
The report said that staff members "are getting injured at a high rate and do not feel they have the tools they need to intervene safely."
Many employees "do not even take mandated breaks because the student need is so high," the report said.
Leadership and Organization
PCG recommended that FCPS make significant changes to the organization of its special education department. The department is currently co-managed by two directors, which some employees said leads to confusion.
The consultants also said the department should develop "five regional school support teams," each of which would serve all schools across two feeder patterns.
Each support team should have eight members, including a reading specialist, a behavior specialist and a "coordinator for inclusion and in-class collaborative instruction."
The report also recommended the district assign supervisors to seven specific focus areas — like a behavior supervisor and a specialized programs supervisor — and develop a vision and long-term action plan for the entire department.
Family and Community Partnerships
The report said FCPS needs to develop parent advocacy centers and parent training plans. Parents need to be better informed about the process that comes along with Individualized Education Programs (IEP), the report said.
It also recommended changes to FCPS' website.
Plus, it said the district should publicly report all of its progress toward the recommendations in the PCG report "in order to build community trust."
The report noted that "resources to support parents who are non-native English speakers are reportedly limited" and require more "organizational commitment."
Human Capital
In this section, the consultants said FCPS should prioritize employees' well-being.
The district should provide more opportunities for special education teachers to coach and mentor each other, and do more to "show appreciation" for them, it said. It suggested "special breakfasts" or offering free or reduced-cost access to yoga or meditation classes.
The report also recommended that FCPS develop "a robust, multi-year professional learning plan based on the needs identified in this report," and laid out specific elements that plan should include.
Systems and Structures
The report said FCPS should conduct an analysis of employee workload, mapping the time special education teachers spend on tasks like paperwork and parent communication.
It also said the district should consider replacing special education instructional assistants (SEIAs) with "licensed, highly qualified special education teachers."
If that's not possible, the report said, SEIAs should be provided "extensive training and coaching support."
Special breakfasts ? This was the funniest thing I’ve read in a very long time. Did someone seriously propose that breakfast food rather than adequate tools, resources, training, compensation and a safe with environment is what these teachers need ? lol How much did the tax payers pay for this audit ?
"Some teachers told the reviewers that dangerous student behavior has increased in recent years.
And in the wake of the DOJ investigation, FCPS has not given all employees adequate resources to deal with such behavior, the report said.
"Ultimately, the fallout from the DOJ investigation has created learning environments within FCPS filled with confusion, fear, mistrust and ultimately students and staff are impacted on a daily basis," the report said. "Further investigation into all programming addressing behavioral services is critical."
The report said that staff members "are getting injured at a high rate and do not feel they have the tools they need to intervene safely."
This is exactly what I was afraid would happen. Teachers are put in an impossible position.
I have a brother-in-law who is mentally challenged, and high school friend who has a son who is autistic, so I understand (to an extent) what parents and families with children who have special needs go through, but the cold hard fact is that there are some children who benefit very little from special education and/or are violent and should not be there.
It's nice for the parent(s) or guardian(s) to get a break 5 days a week, but it should not be at the risk of injury to other students and/or the teacher and their aide.
“…there are some children who benefit very little from special education and/or are violent and should not be there.”
Says who? You? Just because you know a couple of special needs people doesn’t qualify you to decide what benefits an entire class of children society is obligated to educate (to whatever their maximum potential may be).
You’re right about one thing, though. Schools are not daycares. It’s gross that you imply that that is all special education programs have to offer some of these students.
Finally, I’ve read your perspectives on this topic more than once. Yet you offer zero solutions. What would you have FCPS & the families do? Institutionalize these children? Hide them away? No, that’s what was done before. A return to the dark ages of how special needs children is the wrong (immoral) path.
These are good first steps. Now comes the hard part…convincing the community to fully fund these initiatives.
