PCG logo

A months-long independent audit of Frederick County Public Schools' special education services was finalized Thursday, culminating in a 140-page document detailing dozens of recommended changes.

Public Consulting Group (PCG), a private firm based in Boston, signed a $145,000 contract with the Frederick County Board of Education in December to do the review.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

(4) comments

ClairePSU

Special breakfasts ? This was the funniest thing I’ve read in a very long time. Did someone seriously propose that breakfast food rather than adequate tools, resources, training, compensation and a safe with environment is what these teachers need ? lol How much did the tax payers pay for this audit ?

Report Add Reply
mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"Some teachers told the reviewers that dangerous student behavior has increased in recent years.

And in the wake of the DOJ investigation, FCPS has not given all employees adequate resources to deal with such behavior, the report said.

"Ultimately, the fallout from the DOJ investigation has created learning environments within FCPS filled with confusion, fear, mistrust and ultimately students and staff are impacted on a daily basis," the report said. "Further investigation into all programming addressing behavioral services is critical."

The report said that staff members "are getting injured at a high rate and do not feel they have the tools they need to intervene safely."

This is exactly what I was afraid would happen. Teachers are put in an impossible position.

I have a brother-in-law who is mentally challenged, and high school friend who has a son who is autistic, so I understand (to an extent) what parents and families with children who have special needs go through, but the cold hard fact is that there are some children who benefit very little from special education and/or are violent and should not be there.

It's nice for the parent(s) or guardian(s) to get a break 5 days a week, but it should not be at the risk of injury to other students and/or the teacher and their aide.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

“…there are some children who benefit very little from special education and/or are violent and should not be there.”

Says who? You? Just because you know a couple of special needs people doesn’t qualify you to decide what benefits an entire class of children society is obligated to educate (to whatever their maximum potential may be).

You’re right about one thing, though. Schools are not daycares. It’s gross that you imply that that is all special education programs have to offer some of these students.

Finally, I’ve read your perspectives on this topic more than once. Yet you offer zero solutions. What would you have FCPS & the families do? Institutionalize these children? Hide them away? No, that’s what was done before. A return to the dark ages of how special needs children is the wrong (immoral) path.

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

These are good first steps. Now comes the hard part…convincing the community to fully fund these initiatives.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription