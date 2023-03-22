Members of the independent team reviewing Frederick County Public Schools' special education programs spoke to the school board on Wednesday night, giving an update on their progress and outlining the data they are studying.
Public Consulting Group (PCG), a private firm based in Boston, is auditing the district's services for students with disabilities.
The independent review was recommended by the Blue Ribbon Task Force that formed in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that found the district was systematically misusing seclusion and physical restraint.
The school board signed a $145,000 contract with PCG in December.
Wednesday's meeting was the first public interaction between the PCG reviewers and school board members. Mauria Uhlik, a special education expert and one of the leaders of the PCG team, and Jane Quenneville, one of the group's project advisors, both spoke about their work.
PCG hosted a virtual kickoff event in January, when they introduced members of the public to their team of reviewers. At that time, Quenneville had not been assigned to FCPS' case, Uhlik said Wednesday, but the team has since grown.
"I think we realized we needed to add additional team members in order to really grasp the breadth and depth of this work," Uhlik told the board.
The PCG team meets with FCPS' special education directors weekly.
Quenneville said the auditors had a "vast" amount of information to review in the coming months.
Uhlik said an "overwhelming" number of parents expressed an interest in PCG's focus groups. The interest was so high, the firm added more spots to accommodate as many people as possible, she added.
PCG conducted 80 focus groups and interviews. Reviewers spoke with about 250 people, Uhlik and Quenneville said.
PCG also visited 19 schools and 102 different classrooms.
Plus, the auditors will review results from the 410 parent surveys and 927 staff surveys it received.
In addition to that qualitative data, the firm will analyze quantitative data, including figures on the race, ethnicity and income of FCPS students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs), discipline data for students with disabilities and more.
PCG is set to present its final report to the school board in June. Its consultants will return to the school board at that time to answer questions.
Uhlik said she couldn't estimate how many pages the final report would comprise, but told board members to expect it to be "quite long."
"Carve out some time, people," Board President Sue Johnson said in response.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.