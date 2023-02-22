Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday invited parents of special education students to take a survey as part of an independent audit.
Boston-based firm Public Consulting Group is conducting a review of FCPS’ special education programs, which a committee of parents, district employees and volunteers called for after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the district.
The DOJ's report revealed FCPS was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
PCG visited special education classrooms around the county as part of its review. It will also review records and data and conduct focus groups.
The survey FCPS sent out Wednesday is estimated to take about 15 minutes to complete, officials wrote in a countywide FindOutFirst email. It will be available in both English and Spanish until March 10.
Parents and family members who take the survey will be asked to evaluate the quality of their children's special education services, the district's efforts to communicate with them and more.
